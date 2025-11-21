Google has unveiled Nano Banana Pro, a next-generation AI image generation and editing model built on Gemini 3 Pro, bringing major upgrades to visual reasoning, text rendering, and high-fidelity design creation. The model is part of Google’s push to offer more intelligent, context-aware visual tools across consumer, developer, and enterprise platforms.

Naina Raisinghani, Product Manager at Google DeepMind, said the new model significantly improves how information can be visualized, offering richer, more accurate outputs than previous solutions.

Nano Banana Pro leverages Gemini 3’s advanced reasoning to generate context-aware visuals, making it suitable for:

Educational explainers

Infographics and data diagrams

App prototypes and mockups

Illustrated summaries based on real-time Search data

It can also pull live information from Google Search, such as weather updates, sports scores, or recipes, and visualize them automatically.

A major upgrade is improved text generation inside images, producing readable, correctly spelled text across various languages. This enables:

Posters and banners

UI/UX mockups

Translated marketing content

Educational graphics with long-form text

Localization workflows are also supported for global content creation.

Nano Banana Pro supports advanced visual workflows, including:

Blending up to 14 images with consistent output for up to 5 people

Converting hand-drawn sketches into photorealistic 3D structures

Adjusting camera angles, lighting, depth of field, and color grading

Exporting in 2K and 4K resolution across multiple aspect ratios

These capabilities are aimed at designers, filmmakers, engineers, and creative professionals.

All images generated with Google AI include SynthID invisible watermarking, allowing users to verify if an image was created using Google models by uploading it to the Gemini app. Free and Pro users also see a small Gemini sparkle watermark on images; Ultra subscribers get clean outputs. Google plans to expand SynthID verification to audio and video soon.

Availability

Consumers & Students

Available globally in the Gemini app → Create images → “Thinking” model

Free-tier includes limited usage; Pro, Plus, and Ultra users get higher quotas

Available in U.S. AI Search for Pro & Ultra users

NotebookLM users globally also get access

Professionals

Upgraded image generation in Google Ads, Google Slides, and Google Vids

Developers & Enterprises

Rolling out via Gemini API, Google AI Studio, Google Antigravity, and Vertex AI

Coming soon to Gemini Enterprise

Creators & Filmmakers