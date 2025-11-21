Google has unveiled Nano Banana Pro, a next-generation AI image generation and editing model built on Gemini 3 Pro, bringing major upgrades to visual reasoning, text rendering, and high-fidelity design creation. The model is part of Google’s push to offer more intelligent, context-aware visual tools across consumer, developer, and enterprise platforms.
Naina Raisinghani, Product Manager at Google DeepMind, said the new model significantly improves how information can be visualized, offering richer, more accurate outputs than previous solutions.
Nano Banana Pro leverages Gemini 3’s advanced reasoning to generate context-aware visuals, making it suitable for:
- Educational explainers
- Infographics and data diagrams
- App prototypes and mockups
- Illustrated summaries based on real-time Search data
It can also pull live information from Google Search, such as weather updates, sports scores, or recipes, and visualize them automatically.
A major upgrade is improved text generation inside images, producing readable, correctly spelled text across various languages. This enables:
- Posters and banners
- UI/UX mockups
- Translated marketing content
- Educational graphics with long-form text
Localization workflows are also supported for global content creation.
Nano Banana Pro supports advanced visual workflows, including:
- Blending up to 14 images with consistent output for up to 5 people
- Converting hand-drawn sketches into photorealistic 3D structures
- Adjusting camera angles, lighting, depth of field, and color grading
- Exporting in 2K and 4K resolution across multiple aspect ratios
These capabilities are aimed at designers, filmmakers, engineers, and creative professionals.
All images generated with Google AI include SynthID invisible watermarking, allowing users to verify if an image was created using Google models by uploading it to the Gemini app. Free and Pro users also see a small Gemini sparkle watermark on images; Ultra subscribers get clean outputs. Google plans to expand SynthID verification to audio and video soon.
Availability
Consumers & Students
- Available globally in the Gemini app → Create images → “Thinking” model
- Free-tier includes limited usage; Pro, Plus, and Ultra users get higher quotas
- Available in U.S. AI Search for Pro & Ultra users
- NotebookLM users globally also get access
Professionals
- Upgraded image generation in Google Ads, Google Slides, and Google Vids
Developers & Enterprises
- Rolling out via Gemini API, Google AI Studio, Google Antigravity, and Vertex AI
- Coming soon to Gemini Enterprise
Creators & Filmmakers
- Available in Flow for Ultra subscribers, with per-frame precision for AI filmmaking