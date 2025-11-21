iQOO India has begun the pre-booking phase for its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 15, ahead of its India launch on 26th November 2025. The company has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm’s latest high-performance chipset, positioning it as a top-tier offering in the premium segment.

The pre-booking opens on 20th November 2025, at 6:00 PM via a Priority Pass system on Amazon.in and the iQOO India online store.

Customers need to pay a ₹1,000 token amount to secure a Priority Pass.

This amount becomes a ₹1,000 discount coupon, auto-applied during final purchase.

The redemption window for completing the purchase is from 27th November at 12:00 PM to 28th November 2025 at 11:59:59 PM

The coupon is non-transferable, valid for one-time use, and expires automatically if the purchase isn’t completed.

Exclusive Pre-Booking Benefits

Buyers who complete their purchase using the Priority Pass will receive:

Free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds

Additional 12-month extended warranty (2 years total coverage)

Priority delivery post-launch

These perks are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Refund & Warranty Policy

If a customer opts not to buy the iQOO 15, the coupon simply expires, and the ₹1,000 booking amount is fully refunded to the original payment method.

The extended warranty: