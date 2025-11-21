vivo has begun teasing its upcoming vivo S50 Pro mini, the compact flagship in the vivo S50 series and the successor to the vivo S30 Pro mini. The company’s product manager Han Boxio has confirmed several key features, positioning the device as a powerful “Battle Angel” designed for users who prefer smaller premium phones without compromising performance.

The S50 Pro mini is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, and vivo highlights an impressive 3 million+ score on AnTuTu, surpassing previous mid-range flagships by more than a million points. The phone will also ship with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring flagship-level speed and smooth multitasking.

Another major highlight is the inclusion of a second-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor – capable of unlocking instantly even with wet hands. vivo says this will be the first time this sensor is standard across an entire S-series lineup in its price segment.

Recently, a vivo device with model number V2528A passed China’s 3C certification, confirming support for 90W fast charging. This is expected to be one of the models within the S50 series.

The vivo S50 lineup is likely to launch in early December in China, with more details and the official date expected in the coming days.