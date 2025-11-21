Snapchat is expanding beyond private messaging with the launch of Topic Chats, a new feature that lets users participate in public conversations centered around trending events and viral moments. While Snapchat has traditionally focused on close-friend communication, the company says many users already comment publicly on Stories and Spotlight videos – Topic Chats now brings structure and visibility to those conversations.

What Are Topic Chats?

Topic Chats appear across key sections of Snapchat, including:

Chat shortcuts

Search

Stories page

Spotlight videos

Users will notice a yellow “Join the Chat” button on eligible Stories or Spotlight Snaps. Tapping it brings them directly into a group conversation related to that topic or trend.

These chats also surface relevant Snaps, clustering them together so users can explore visual content tied to the ongoing discussion.

Key Features of Snapchat Topic Chats

Public Participation: Users can join real-time discussions about news, pop culture, sports, creators, or viral trends.

Users can join real-time discussions about news, pop culture, sports, creators, or viral trends. Visual Topic Clustering: Snaps related to a topic appear together, making it easy to browse photos and videos connected to the conversation.

Snaps related to a topic appear together, making it easy to browse photos and videos connected to the conversation. Friend Activity Indicators: Users can see when their friends are also part of a Topic Chat.

Users can see when their friends are also part of a Topic Chat. Priority Chat Placement: Joined Topic Chats are pinned to the top of the Topic Chat page for quick access.

Joined Topic Chats are pinned to the top of the Topic Chat page for quick access. Safety & Moderation: Snapchat says the conversations will be fully moderated to maintain safety, reduce spam, and ensure appropriate content.

Snapchat says the conversations will be fully moderated to maintain safety, reduce spam, and ensure appropriate content. Privacy Protection: Even in public Topic Chats – User profiles remain private unless you’re already friends.Strangers cannot send friend requests or direct messages.

Snapchat will begin rolling out Topic Chats in the US, Canada, and New Zealand over the coming weeks, with wider expansion expected soon.