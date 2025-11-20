realme India has launched its GT series flagship smartphone, the realme GT 8 Pro, in India, positioning it as one of the most advanced Android flagships of the year. The realme GT 8 Pro come with the World’s first unique switchable camera bump design, packs an industry-leading 2K 144 Hz display with a massive 7,000 nits peak brightness, cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 performance with as much as 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage, a huge 7,000 mAh battery, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom, new realme UI 7.0 with AI features, and more.

The realme GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch 2K+ HyperGlow OLED display, boasting a massive 7,000 nits peak brightness, 144 Hz refresh rate, 3,200 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 360 Hz four-finger sampling, Dolby Vision certification, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. This makes it one of the brightest and most responsive smartphone displays in the industry, especially for gamers and HDR content users.

World’s First Switchable Camera Bump

A standout feature is realme’s new Switchable Camera Bump, allowing users to detach and swap camera island designs:

Round

Square

Robot-themed

This modular, customizable approach is a first in the smartphone industry. Users can unscrew, swap, and reattach camera modules like building blocks, enjoying a tactile, ceremonial customization experience.

The phone also features IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings, a Symmetric Master Acoustic Speaker, an Ultra Haptic Motor, and comes in Diary White and Urban Blue color options. The smartphone also comes in a limited Dream Edition, co-created with Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team, featuring iconic Aston Martin Racing Green and vibrant Lime Essence, a central silver Aston Martin emblem, and a bespoke F1-themed UI. From the AMR25 dynamic wallpaper to track-sound GT Mode, every detail is crafted to evoke the adrenaline and sophistication of motorsport, said the company.

The smartphone is powered by a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC laced with Adreno 840 GPU (1,200 MHz), a Dedicated R1 Graphics Chip, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM (with additional virtual RAM), and up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage. The realme GT 8 Pro features a huge 7,000 mAh Titan battery, paired with 120W wired fast charging (0 – 100% in less than 45 minutes), and 50W wireless charging (up to 50% in just 15 minutes).

The phone packs 7,000 mm² VC, the largest VC in realme’s history, providing improved thermal performance. The phone introduces AI Gaming Super Frame, delivering unlimited full FPS in high-demand games like 144 Hz in Mobile Legends (MLBB), and 120 Hz in BGMI, even at 35°C ambient temperatures, according to realme.

On the software side, the phone runs Android 16 with realme UI 7.0, featuring Light Glass Design, Ice Cube Icons, Misty Glass Control Center, and backed by AI features. The realme GT 8 Pro offers 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android security patches.

Ricoh-Engineered 200 MP Periscope Camera

realme has partnered with Ricoh Imaging to bring GR-series imaging tech to smartphones. The GT 8 Pro is realme’s first device to feature a 200 MP 3x periscope telephoto with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP5 sensor, 12x lossless zoom, up to 120x hybrid zoom, and OIS support.

Other cameras include a 50 MP 1/1.56-inch Ricoh GR main camera with OIS support, a 50 MP 116° FoV ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera. Video capabilities include 4K at 120 fps Dolby Vision, 8K at 30 fps recording, and 4K at 120 fps 10-bit Log mode for the rear camera, and 4k at 60 fps video recording for the selfie camera.

realme GT 8 Pro Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.79-inch HyperGlow OLED display, 2K+ resolution (1,440 x 3,136 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, 7,000 nits peak brightness, 3,200 Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, hardware-level DC dimming, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistant, 8.2mm (White), 8.3mm (Blue), 214 grams weight (Blue), 218 grams weight (White)

6.79-inch HyperGlow OLED display, 2K+ resolution (1,440 x 3,136 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, 7,000 nits peak brightness, 3,200 Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, hardware-level DC dimming, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistant, 8.2mm (White), 8.3mm (Blue), 214 grams weight (Blue), 218 grams weight (White) Software & Updates: realme UI 7.0, Android 16, 4 years of OS upgrades + 5 years of security updates

realme UI 7.0, Android 16, 4 years of OS upgrades + 5 years of security updates CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 840 Graphics (1,200 MHz), R1 Graphics chip

Adreno 840 Graphics (1,200 MHz), R1 Graphics chip Memory: 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, Virtual RAM extension

12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, Virtual RAM extension Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.1 Storage, no microSD card support

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.1 Storage, no microSD card support Rear Cameras: Triple Camera (50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 200 MP periscope telephoto), 50 MP Ricoh GR anti-glare main camera with 1/1.56-inch sensor, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 50 MP 116° FoV ultra-wide camera with f/2.0 aperture, 200 MP 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP5 sensor, 3x periscope telephoto camera, f/2.6 aperture, 6x lossless zoom, up to 120x hybrid zoom, 4k at 120 fps, 8k at 30 fps

Triple Camera (50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 200 MP periscope telephoto), 50 MP Ricoh GR anti-glare main camera with 1/1.56-inch sensor, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 50 MP 116° FoV ultra-wide camera with f/2.0 aperture, 200 MP 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP5 sensor, 3x periscope telephoto camera, f/2.6 aperture, 6x lossless zoom, up to 120x hybrid zoom, 4k at 120 fps, 8k at 30 fps Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4, 4k at 60 fps

32 MP f/2.4, 4k at 60 fps Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio, Infrared sensor, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, Dual band: BeiDou (B1I + B1C + B2a), GPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS (G1), Galileo (E1 + E5a), QZSS (L1 + L5), NavIC (L5)

Cellular: 5G Network (SA/NSA), dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE

5G Network (SA/NSA), dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE Battery & Charging: 7,000 mAh battery, 100W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging

7,000 mAh battery, 100W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging Colors: Diary White, Urban Blue, Dream Edition (Aston Martin Racing Green and Lime)

The price for the realme GT 8 Pro starts at ₹72,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, ₹78,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model, and ₹79,999 for its Dream Edition with 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage. The smartphone will go on sale from 25th November 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline stores.

The launch offers include bank discounts (HDFC, AXIS, Kotak, BOB, AU, OneCard, DBS, SBI, ICICI), no-cost EMI up to 12 months (Dream Edition), ₹5,000 off + no cost EMI up to 6 months + Deco Set as Gift (12 GB + 256 GB and 16 GB RAM + 512 GB regular models).

realme GT 8 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹72,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹78,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage), ₹79,999 (Dream Edition, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹72,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹78,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage), ₹79,999 (Dream Edition, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 25th November 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline stores

25th November 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline stores Offers: Bank offers (HDFC, AXIS, Kotak, BOB, AU, OneCard, DBS, SBI, ICICI), no-cost EMI up to 12 months (Dream Edition), ₹5,000 off + no cost EMI up to 6 months + Deco Set as Gift (regular models)

Get realme GT 8 Pro on Flipkart.com

Get realme GT 8 Pro on realme.com/in

Know More About realme GT 8 Pro on realme.com/in