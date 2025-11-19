Wobble, a brand under Indkal Technologies, has launched its first smartphone in India, the Wobble One. Positioned as a feature-rich mid-range offering, the phone brings a premium 120 Hz AMOLED display, a capable MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, a 50 MP Sony LYT600 OIS camera, and a clean Android 15 software experience without any bloatware.

The Wobble One sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, aiming to deliver smooth visuals and vibrant HDR playback. The device features a glass back and metal frame in a 7.8mm slim design for a premium build feel, and is available in Mythic White, Eclipse Black, and Odyssey Blue color options.

For performance, the device is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz and paired with Epic HyperEngine Gaming optimizations, offering efficient multitasking and improved gaming performance. It comes in 8 GB and 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM variants, with storage options up to 256 GB. The Wobble One houses a 5000mAh battery, promising 47 hours of calling, 24 hours of video streaming, and 22 days of standby time.

50 MP Sony Camera + 50 MP Selfie

The Wobble One is equipped with a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 50 MP selfie camera to handle portraits and detailed front-facing shots.

The smartphone runs Android 15, offering a clean interface with zero bloatware. Wobble also highlights built-in Google AI features for improved usability, personalization, and security. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G SA/NSA connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C (2.0) port, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies, said, “Wobble entering the smartphone space is not just a product launch – it’s a manifestation of our vision. We set out to build a smartphone that reflects the ambition and expression of today’s users, while delivering performance that is at least world-class. This device represents the first step in our journey and our commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and India’s growing leadership in technology design and manufacturing.”

The Wobble One is priced at ₹22,000 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and is also available in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 12th December 2025 on Amazon.in and major offline retail stores.

Wobble One Price In India, Availability, & Offers