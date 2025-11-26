The realme P4x places itself as a performance-first 5G mid-ranger, and based on our early testing of the device, it lives up to that promise. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, the phone achieves over 780,000+ on AnTuTu, putting it ahead of many devices in this category. We tried to check the performance of the chip with gaming on the device, playing media, app switching, and using it as a daily driver.

The phone is positioned to attract competitive mobile gamers and power users in the mid-range segment. It packs a fast MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC, a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate display, and 5,300 mm² VC Frostcore cooling claimed to reduce CPU temperature by 20°C.

The phone supports:

90 FPS gameplay in BGMI

120 FPS in Free Fire

Dedicated GT Mode for peak frame stability

5,300 mm² VC FrostCore Cooling System for sustained performance

The massive 7,000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging with bypass mode allow longer gaming sessions while keeping heat away from the battery, helping extend lifespan and performance consistency.

The realme P4x is shaping up to be a gamer’s delight in the mid-range – fast chipset, high-FPS support, strong cooling, and a battery built for marathon sessions. The Dimensity 7400 Ultra shows impressive optimization here, delivering smooth gaming and fast responsiveness. More details, including full benchmarks and camera performance, will follow in our review after the launch on 4th December 2025.

