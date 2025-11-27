Nothing has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, in India, following its global debut last month. The device brings the popular (3a) experience to a more affordable segment while retaining most of its key features. Highlights include a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, 50 MP main camera + 16 MP selfie camera, and Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5 with upgrade to Nothing OS 4.0 (Android 16) in early 2026.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite sports a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 120 Hz Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, identical to its upper-end sibling. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro octa-core SoC, paired with 8 GB RAM +8 GB Virtual RAM support and 256 GB storage.

It runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5, and the company promises 3 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches. The smartphone is upgradable to Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 in early 2026. The device also introduces Essential Space, an AI-powered hub for journaling and quick content capture using the Essential Key.

For optics, the phone packs a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.57-inch sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera on the rear end, along with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. The Phone (3a) Lite includes a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, though the charger is not included in the box. Nothing claims the battery will stay above 90% health after 1,200 cycles.

The phone comes in Blue Tokai Coffee Roaster and Greater Kailash 2 color options, with a glass back design, protected by Panda Glass, and an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite price starts at ₹20,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 5th December 2025 on Flipkart.com, Flipkart Minutes, and offline retail partners. Limited-batch sale starts on 29th November 2025 at 3 PM at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, GK2, New Delhi. The first 20 buyers get Nothing Ear (open) for free. Offers include up to ₹1,000 bank discount.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite Price, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 5th December 2025 on Flipkart.com, Flipkart Minutes, and offline retail partners; on 29th November 2025 at 3 PM limited-batch sale at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, GK2, New Delhi, first 20 buyers get Nothing Ear (open) free

5th December 2025 on Flipkart.com, Flipkart Minutes, and offline retail partners; on 29th November 2025 at 3 PM limited-batch sale at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, GK2, New Delhi, first 20 buyers get Nothing Ear (open) free Offers: Up to ₹1,000 bank discount, free Nothing Ear (open) for the first 20 buyers

Get Nothing Phone (3a) Lite on in.Nothing.Tech