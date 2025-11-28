OPPO India has expanded the Find X9 lineup in India with the launch of a new Velvet Red color variant, just 10 days after the flagship series debuted on 18th November. According to the company, the OPPO Find X9 Series has already seen 3x growth in sales over the previous generation within its first week of availability, marking a strong market response.

The Velvet Red colour option is exclusive to the OPPO Find X9 (12 GB + 256 GB) configuration and will go on sale starting 8th December 2025 on OPPO India e-store, Flipkart.com, and authorised retail partners. The price starts from ₹74,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model for the Velvet Red color, and is effectively priced at ₹67,499 with bank offers. An additional exchange bonus is also available.

OPPO says the new variant was introduced due to high consumer demand for a bolder and more expressive colour. It joins Titanium Grey and Space Black, maintaining the same premium build, balanced in-hand feel, and flagship-level hardware of the series.

Flagship highlights of OPPO Find X9 Series

The Velvet Red Find X9 retains all the top-tier features, including Silicon-carbon battery, 7,025 mAh on Find X9, 7,500 mAh on Find X9 Pro, 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging + 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, 1.15mm ultra-slim bezel for immersive viewing, flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, Hasselblad co-engineered cameras + LUMO Image Engine for advanced computational photography, ColorOS 16 with enhanced AI features and privacy controls.

The launch offers include up to 10% instant cashback, up to 24 Months Zero Down Payment, 10% Exchange Bonus, Jio benefits worth ₹2,250 + Google AI Pro 3 months (with Gemini Pro for youth users 18 – 25), Black Gold Gift Box valued at ₹5,198 (includes OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ and Premium Case for Velvet Red buyers), and 180-Day Hardware Defect Replacement.

Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy, OPPO, said, “The response to the Find X9 Series has been phenomenal. Recording over three times the growth of the previous generation in just the first week underscores the trust and excitement our consumers have for the series. Velvet Red builds on that momentum with a colour that is bold, confident and instantly recognisable – giving users yet another way to make the Find X9 their own.”

Get OPPO Find X9 on OPPO.com/in