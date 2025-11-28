Xiaomi India has officially confirmed that the REDMI 15C 5G will launch on 3rd December, marking the successor to the Redmi 14C 5G, which arrived earlier this year. Positioned as an affordable 5G-ready smartphone, the company says the device is built for dependable performance, smooth multitasking, all-day battery life, and a clean, modern design.

Since the phone has already entered global markets, here’s what we can expect for India:

6.9-inch HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Up to 8 GB RAM

50 MP dual rear camera setup

8 MP selfie camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

5G connectivity

The REDMI 15C 5G will be sold on Amazon.in, Xiaomi India online store, and authorized retail outlets across India. More details, including pricing and sale offers, will be revealed at launch.