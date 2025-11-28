realme India has expanded its budget 5G lineup with the launch of realme C85 5G, a feature-packed device focused on performance and durability. The phone features a durable IP69 Pro-level water-resistant design, a smooth 144 Hz display with 1,200 nits brightness, a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and more.

The realme C85 5G stands out with its durable design – it comes with IP69 Pro (IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K) water and dust resistance, tested for 6 meters submersion for 30 minutes, protection against 36 liquid types, military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H certification), and survives up to 2 meter drops. realme announced that the phone has achieved a Guinness World Record for the “Most people performing a mobile phone water resistance test.”

The realme C85 5G sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution (1,570 x 720 pixels), up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and up to 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC (2 x ARM Cortex-A78 cores at 2.4 GHz and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz), paired with up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone also packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery offering up to 2-day use, along with 45W fast charging, 6.5W reverse charging. Cameras include a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX852 primary sensor and an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera with AI Edit Genie editing features.

It runs on Android 15 with the realme UI 6.0 interface on top. Other features include an 1115 Ultra-Linear speaker with 400% Ultra Volume mode for louder output, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm audio jack, 5G connectivity, and more.

The realme C85 5G is priced at ₹15,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹16,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 28th November 2025, i.e., today on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. The launch offers inlcude ₹500 off coupon, ₹3,000 bump-up exchange, and 3 months of no-cost EMI.

