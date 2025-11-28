At its exclusive ‘House of Instagram’ event in Mumbai, Meta announced major updates designed to support India’s fast-growing creator ecosystem. The platform is expanding AI-powered Reels translation and dubbing to five more Indian languages and adding new regional fonts to help creators express themselves authentically.
AI Reels Translations Now Support 5 Additional Indian Languages
Creators will soon be able to translate and dub Reels using Meta AI in:
- Bengali
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Kannada
- Marathi
This expands on the October rollout, which supported English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Meta says the tool preserves the creator’s original voice and tone, uses lip-sync alignment for natural mouth movements, and helps content reach wider regional and global audiences.
New Indian Fonts for Instagram Edits
Instagram is adding fresh text styles that support:
- Devanagari script
- Bengali-Assamese script
This enables more accurate styling for languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese during Reels and Stories edits.
How to access:
- Open the editing timeline → tap Text
- Select Aa → browse fonts
- Devices with regional language settings will surface matching fonts by default
- Others can filter fonts by language via the “All Fonts” tab
Meta highlighted several recent upgrades, including:
- AI photo/video restyling in Stories
- AI-powered edits and reverse video
- Bulk caption editing
- Lip-sync animation for photos
- 400+ new sound effects
The AI dubbing expansion and Indian font support will begin rolling out on Android over the coming months.