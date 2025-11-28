At its exclusive ‘House of Instagram’ event in Mumbai, Meta announced major updates designed to support India’s fast-growing creator ecosystem. The platform is expanding AI-powered Reels translation and dubbing to five more Indian languages and adding new regional fonts to help creators express themselves authentically.

AI Reels Translations Now Support 5 Additional Indian Languages

Creators will soon be able to translate and dub Reels using Meta AI in:

Bengali

Tamil

Telugu

Kannada

Marathi

This expands on the October rollout, which supported English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Meta says the tool preserves the creator’s original voice and tone, uses lip-sync alignment for natural mouth movements, and helps content reach wider regional and global audiences.

New Indian Fonts for Instagram Edits

Instagram is adding fresh text styles that support:

Devanagari script

Bengali-Assamese script

This enables more accurate styling for languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese during Reels and Stories edits.

How to access:

Open the editing timeline → tap Text Select Aa → browse fonts Devices with regional language settings will surface matching fonts by default Others can filter fonts by language via the “All Fonts” tab

Meta highlighted several recent upgrades, including:

AI photo/video restyling in Stories

AI-powered edits and reverse video

Bulk caption editing

Lip-sync animation for photos

400+ new sound effects

The AI dubbing expansion and Indian font support will begin rolling out on Android over the coming months.