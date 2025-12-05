Polar India has launched the Polar Loop, a screen-free fitness tracker built for distraction-free health monitoring 24/7. Unlike typical smart bands with constant notifications, Polar Loop focuses purely on wellness insights, including activity, heart rate, sleep, and recovery, all features available from day one with no subscription fees.

The wearable features a lightweight textile strap with a slim buckle, making it comfortable for all-day and overnight use. It can also be worn alongside a regular wristwatch. The band is interchangeable, allowing style customization without replacing the core device.

Polar Loop offers Precision Prime™ heart rate tracking for continuous monitoring, automatic workout detection + manual logging via Polar Flow app, daily and long-term activity insights, including steps and active time, advanced sleep analysis linking sleep quality to recovery and readiness, route recording & voice guidance through Polar Flow smartphone app, and up to 8-day battery life on a single charge.

The device stores up to four weeks of unsynced data, ensuring uninterrupted progress tracking even when offline. Importantly, all user data is stored within the EU privacy framework, fully exportable or deletable without restrictions, and never locked behind paywalls.

Polar Loop Specifications & Features

Material: Stainless steel body & bezel

Polar Loop screen-free fitness tracker is priced at ₹19,999 in India and is available in Greige Sand, Night Black, and Brown Copper color options, with additional wristbands priced at ₹1,999. The smarband is available starting today, i.e., 5th December 2025, on Polar.com and Amazon.in.

Polar Loop Price In India & Availability

