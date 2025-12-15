Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced handset theft and loss insurance for its prepaid users in India. The new offering is bundled directly with select prepaid recharge packs and covers handset loss and theft, areas that are typically excluded from standard damage-only mobile insurance policies. Notably, the service does not require customers to purchase insurance separately.

Announcing the rollout, Vi cited a Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) report published in May 2025, which states that 85.5% of Indian households own at least one smartphone.

The telecom operator also highlighted industry estimates suggesting that the handset insurance market is expected to reach $2.6 billion in 2025, growing at nearly 14% annually. With the cost of replacing a mid-range smartphone typically ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000, Vi positions this bundled insurance as a value-added safeguard for prepaid users.

Handset Theft and Loss Insurance – Key Details

Vi’s insurance coverage offers protection of up to ₹25,000 against handset theft or loss. The claims process follows a digital-first approach, leveraging existing customer data to minimise paperwork and enable faster claim resolution.

The insurance is bundled with prepaid recharges and activates automatically upon recharge, eliminating the need for separate enrollment.

Pricing and Availability

Sum insured: Up to ₹25,000

Eligible prepaid packs:

₹61 recharge:

2 GB data for 15 days

Insurance validity: 30 days

₹201 recharge:

10 GB data for 30 days

Insurance validity: 180 days

₹251 recharge:

10 GB data for 30 days

Insurance validity: 365 days

The handset theft and loss protection plans are available to Vi prepaid customers across India, covering both Android and iOS devices, and are bundled with select recharge packs.