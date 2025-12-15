Noise has expanded the colour lineup of its flagship Master Buds under the Master Series with Sound by Bose, introducing two new finishes – Espresso Bronze (Limited Edition) and Copper Rose (Special Edition). The newly launched variants focus on refreshed aesthetics while retaining the same hardware and feature set as the existing models.
The Espresso Bronze Limited Edition features a coffee-inspired metallic finish and will be available for a limited time. Meanwhile, the Copper Rose Special Edition offers a softer, modern sheen aimed at users who prefer a subtle and refined look. Apart from these design updates, Noise has confirmed that there are no changes to specifications, features, or performance compared to the standard Master Buds.
Noise Master Buds Specifications & Features
- Ergonomic design; lightweight at 4.2 grams per earbud
- Sound by Bose audio tuning
- 12.4 mm drivers made of PEEK and Titanium
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Supports Spatial Audio and LHDC 5.0
- Adaptive ANC up to 49dB
- Google Fast Pair, Auto Pair, Dual Device Pairing
- In-ear detection and hands-free calling
- 6-mic ENC for enhanced call clarity
- Up to 44 hours of total playback
- USB Type-C charging with InstaCharge™ (10 minutes = up to 6 hours playback)
- Low Latency Game Mode
- Supports Siri and Google Voice Assistant
- IPX5 water resistance
- Compatible with the Noise Audio App
The Noise Master Buds Espresso Bronze Limited Edition and Copper Rose Special Edition are priced at ₹7,999 and are available for purchase via gonoise.com. The earbuds continue to be sold in existing color options, including Onyx, Titanium, and Silver.
Noise Master Buds Price In India & Availability
- Price: ₹7,999 (Espresso Bronze Limited Edition, Copper Rose Special Edition)
- Availability: gonoise.com