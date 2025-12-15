Noise has expanded the colour lineup of its flagship Master Buds under the Master Series with Sound by Bose, introducing two new finishes – Espresso Bronze (Limited Edition) and Copper Rose (Special Edition). The newly launched variants focus on refreshed aesthetics while retaining the same hardware and feature set as the existing models.

The Espresso Bronze Limited Edition features a coffee-inspired metallic finish and will be available for a limited time. Meanwhile, the Copper Rose Special Edition offers a softer, modern sheen aimed at users who prefer a subtle and refined look. Apart from these design updates, Noise has confirmed that there are no changes to specifications, features, or performance compared to the standard Master Buds.

Noise Master Buds Specifications & Features

Ergonomic design; lightweight at 4.2 grams per earbud

Sound by Bose audio tuning

12.4 mm drivers made of PEEK and Titanium

Bluetooth v5.3

Supports Spatial Audio and LHDC 5.0

Adaptive ANC up to 49dB

Google Fast Pair, Auto Pair, Dual Device Pairing

In-ear detection and hands-free calling

6-mic ENC for enhanced call clarity

Up to 44 hours of total playback

USB Type-C charging with InstaCharge™ (10 minutes = up to 6 hours playback)

Low Latency Game Mode

Supports Siri and Google Voice Assistant

IPX5 water resistance

Compatible with the Noise Audio App

The Noise Master Buds Espresso Bronze Limited Edition and Copper Rose Special Edition are priced at ₹7,999 and are available for purchase via gonoise.com. The earbuds continue to be sold in existing color options, including Onyx, Titanium, and Silver.

Noise Master Buds Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹7,999 (Espresso Bronze Limited Edition, Copper Rose Special Edition)

₹7,999 (Espresso Bronze Limited Edition, Copper Rose Special Edition) Availability: gonoise.com

Noise Master Buds on GoNoise.com