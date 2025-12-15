Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid tariff lineup under the “Happy New Year 2026” banner. The updated portfolio introduces three new recharge plans, ranging from low-cost data add-ons to long-term annual subscriptions, with a strong focus on OTT content bundling and AI-powered services.

A key highlight of the new plans is Jio’s partnership with Google, which brings the Gemini Pro AI service bundled with select high-value recharges.

Hero Annual Recharge – ₹3,599

The Hero Annual Recharge is aimed at users seeking long-term connectivity and productivity benefits rather than entertainment-focused bundles.

Plan details:

Price: ₹3,599

₹3,599 Validity: 365 days

365 days Data: 2.5 GB per day + Unlimited 5G data access

2.5 GB per day + Unlimited 5G data access Calling & SMS: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day

Additional benefit:

Complimentary 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription, valued at ₹35,100 as per promotional material.

Super Celebration Monthly Plan – ₹500

Targeted at entertainment-heavy users, the Super Celebration Monthly Plan offers extensive OTT access along with AI services on a shorter billing cycle.

Plan details:

Price: ₹500

₹500 Validity: 28 days

28 days Data: 2 GB per day + Unlimited 5G data access

2 GB per day + Unlimited 5G data access Calling & SMS: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day

OTT benefits (valued at ₹500/month):

YouTube Premium

JioHotstar

Amazon PVME

Sony LIV

ZEE5

Lionsgate Play

Discovery+

Sun NXT

Kancha Lanka

Planet Marathi

Chaupal

FanCode

Hoichoi

Additional benefit:

Free 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription, similar to the annual plan.

Flexi Pack – ₹103

The Flexi Pack is a low-cost option designed for users looking for specific content access combined with a small data add-on.

Plan details:

Price: ₹103

₹103 Validity: 28 days

28 days Data: 5 GB (lump sum)

Customisable OTT options (choose one):

Hindi Pack: JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV

JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV International Pack: JioHotstar, FanCode, Lionsgate, Discovery+

JioHotstar, FanCode, Lionsgate, Discovery+ Regional Pack: JioHotstar, Sun NXT, Kancha Lanka, Hoichoi

The new Happy New Year 2026 prepaid plans will be available via Jio’s official website, MyJio app, and all existing Jio retail and recharge touchpoints.