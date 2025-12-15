Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid tariff lineup under the “Happy New Year 2026” banner. The updated portfolio introduces three new recharge plans, ranging from low-cost data add-ons to long-term annual subscriptions, with a strong focus on OTT content bundling and AI-powered services.
A key highlight of the new plans is Jio’s partnership with Google, which brings the Gemini Pro AI service bundled with select high-value recharges.
Hero Annual Recharge – ₹3,599
The Hero Annual Recharge is aimed at users seeking long-term connectivity and productivity benefits rather than entertainment-focused bundles.
Plan details:
- Price: ₹3,599
- Validity: 365 days
- Data: 2.5 GB per day + Unlimited 5G data access
- Calling & SMS: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day
Additional benefit:
- Complimentary 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription, valued at ₹35,100 as per promotional material.
Super Celebration Monthly Plan – ₹500
Targeted at entertainment-heavy users, the Super Celebration Monthly Plan offers extensive OTT access along with AI services on a shorter billing cycle.
Plan details:
- Price: ₹500
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 2 GB per day + Unlimited 5G data access
- Calling & SMS: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day
OTT benefits (valued at ₹500/month):
- YouTube Premium
- JioHotstar
- Amazon PVME
- Sony LIV
- ZEE5
- Lionsgate Play
- Discovery+
- Sun NXT
- Kancha Lanka
- Planet Marathi
- Chaupal
- FanCode
- Hoichoi
Additional benefit:
- Free 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription, similar to the annual plan.
Flexi Pack – ₹103
The Flexi Pack is a low-cost option designed for users looking for specific content access combined with a small data add-on.
Plan details:
- Price: ₹103
- Validity: 28 days
- Data: 5 GB (lump sum)
Customisable OTT options (choose one):
- Hindi Pack: JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV
- International Pack: JioHotstar, FanCode, Lionsgate, Discovery+
- Regional Pack: JioHotstar, Sun NXT, Kancha Lanka, Hoichoi
The new Happy New Year 2026 prepaid plans will be available via Jio’s official website, MyJio app, and all existing Jio retail and recharge touchpoints.