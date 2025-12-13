WhatsApp has announced a new holiday update, introducing a wide range of features across calls, chats, Status, and Channels. The update focuses on improving communication flexibility, engagement, and content creation, and is rolling out globally across mobile and desktop platforms.

New Call Features Enhance Communication

WhatsApp is bringing several upgrades to calling, making missed interactions easier to manage and live conversations more engaging.

Missed Call Messages

If a call goes unanswered, users can now send a voice note or video message with a single tap, depending on the type of call. This feature replaces traditional voicemail-style follow-ups, allowing recipients to respond at their convenience.

Reactions in Voice Chats

Participants in live voice chats can now react using emojis without interrupting the ongoing conversation. This enables quick feedback while keeping discussions flowing smoothly.

Group Call Speaker Spotlight

During group video calls, WhatsApp will automatically highlight the active speaker, making it easier for participants to follow conversations, especially in larger calls.

Chat Experience Gets Smarter and Cleaner

The update also introduces several improvements to chats, including AI-powered features and better organization on desktop platforms.

Improved Meta AI Image Creation

WhatsApp’s Meta AI now uses updated image-generation models from Midjourney and Flux, resulting in higher-quality AI-generated images for chats and Status updates.

Animate Images with Meta AI

Users can now turn photos into short animated videos, adding a dynamic element to chats and Status posts.

New Media Tab on Desktop

A new Media tab has been added to WhatsApp on Mac, Windows, and Web, allowing users to search documents, links, and media across all conversations from a single location.

Cleaner Link Previews

Link previews have been refined to shorten long URLs, helping maintain a cleaner and less cluttered chat interface.

New Tools for Status and Channels

WhatsApp is also expanding creative and engagement options on Status updates and Channels.

New Status Stickers

Interactive stickers, including music lyrics and question prompts, are now available for Status posts, offering new ways to engage viewers.

Questions on Channels

Channel admins can now post questions to their audiences and receive real-time responses, making Channels more interactive and community-driven.

The new WhatsApp features are rolling out globally and will be available across iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Web platforms.