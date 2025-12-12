OnePlus continues to reveal key specifications of the OnePlus 15R in the lead-up to its official launch on 17th December. The company has now confirmed details of the smartphone’s front camera, marking one of the significant upgrades in the R-series to date.

32 MP Front Camera with Autofocus Confirmed

The OnePlus 15R will feature a 32 MP selfie camera, doubling the resolution compared to the 16 MP sensor on the OnePlus 13R. The company has also announced two major firsts for the R lineup:

Autofocus on the front camera for sharper, more detailed selfies

4K at 30 fps video recording on the front camera, a significant step up from the previous model’s 1080p limitation

These upgrades align the 15R’s front-facing camera capabilities more closely with flagship-tier devices.

Rear Camera: DetailMax Engine Integration

For the rear camera system, OnePlus has confirmed the inclusion of the DetailMax Engine, introduced recently with the OnePlus 15. This brings advanced computational photography features to the R series, including Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst, and Clear Night Engine. The main rear camera will support 4K video recording at 120 fps, making the 15R one of the most video-focused devices in its segment.

OnePlus has already announced that the 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The company says the processor has been “co-defined and co-optimized” specifically for the device, and the 15R will be the first globally available smartphone to ship with this tuned version of the chip.

The smartphone will house a massive 7,400 mAh battery, making it one of the largest battery capacities ever featured in a OnePlus handset.

The official unveiling of the OnePlus 15R will take place at a physical event in Bengaluru on 17 December 2025, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2, with a livestream available for online viewers. Tickets for in-person attendance can be booked via BookMyShow. More details, including pricing and full specifications, are expected at the launch event.

