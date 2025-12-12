OnePlus is gearing up for the global debut of the OnePlus 15R on 17th December, and ahead of the launch, we got our hands on the device for an exclusive unboxing. The OnePlus 15R follows the popular R-series tradition of offering flagship-level experience, but this year, OnePlus is packing in even more: a massive 7,400 mAh battery, new AI features, upgraded build quality, and the world’s first implementation of a co-defined Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

OnePlus 15R Unboxing: What’s Inside the Box

The OnePlus 15R comes in typical OnePlus packaging – clean, premium, and straightforward.

Box Contents:

OnePlus 15R (Mint Green)

80W SuperVOOC charger

USB Type-A to Type-C cable

Protective case

SIM ejector tool

Quick Guide

The media kit also included two additional Magnetic Cases – Hole Pattern Magnetic Case and Sandstone Magnetic Case – both sold separately. These support the 27W Magnetic Phone Cooler, similar to the OnePlus 15 ecosystem.

Full Unboxing Videos Here: OnePlus 15R Unboxing | OnePlus 15R Media Kit Unboxing | OnePlus 15R Magnetic Cases

OnePlus has given the 15R a more flagship-like construction this time. You can also see the new Plus Key to interact with Plus Mind, OnePlus’s proprietary AI system. The metal camera deco resembles the design language of the OnePlus 15. The Mint Green model features a silk glass matte finish, smooth and smudge-resistant.

The OnePlus 15R will launch in three colorways – Mint Green (as you can see in the images), Charcoal Black, and Electric Violet, a.k.a OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, with a fiberglass rear with “Ace” branding etched into the back. The Electric Violet is expected to be the most visually distinct model, thanks to its special-coated design.

The phone uses DetailMax Engine, an imaging algorithm introduced earlier this year, promising sharper textures and improved HDR performance. The camera supports as much as 4K at 120 FPS video shooting, while the front camera is backed with an autofocus-supported 32 MP selfie camera.

OnePlus has gone all-out with battery tech this year – a massive 7,400 mAh battery using Silicon Nanostack technology with 15% silicon in the anode – an approach designed to push energy density without compromising battery health.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the 15R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. Expect major upgrades in AI performance, thermal efficiency, GPU stability for gaming, and sustained peak performance. This positions the 15R as a serious flagship challenger.

The global launch will take place on 17th December 2025, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2, during the company’s Rise as One anniversary event in Bengaluru, with livestream access available. Those interested in attending physically can book tickets via BookMyShow.

Our complete review – including camera samples, performance tests, gaming, AI-backed OxygenOS, and battery – will be available once the smartphone is officially launched next week.