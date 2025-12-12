Haier Appliances India, the leading global major appliances brand, has today unveiled its most advanced air conditioning line-up yet, the Haier Gravity AI Series Air Conditioners, at the exclusive ‘AI for Air’ event held at the company’s Greater Noida facility. Powered by the AI-AtmoX platform, the new series marks a major step forward in the evolution of intelligent cooling in India and represents the brand’s most premium and AI-integrated AC series to date.

AI for AIR is built on three core pillars, AI for savings with AI-AtmoX Power Manager, AI for comfort with AI-AtmoX Neuro, and AI for service with AI-AtmoX Auto Clean, making air conditioning smarter, more efficient and effortless for Indian households. The Gravity AI Series brings AI Climate Control 2.0, which studies user habits, preferred modes, indoor temperature, and external weather conditions to build a personalised cooling profile. Complementing this is Dynamic Environmental Adaptation, allowing the AC to automatically adjust performance in real time to changing conditions – indoors or outdoors.

Haier has also introduced India’s first-ever Auto Clean Outdoor Technology, making Haier the first brand in India to bring the feature. The outdoor fan reverses airflow after shutdown to blow away accumulated dust, ensuring faster cooling, improved energy efficiency, and long-term durability without manual cleaning. The indoor unit performs its own AI Frost Self-Clean cycle every 240 hours, offering deep cleansing and hygiene with zero effort from the user. The series further includes AI Target Cooling for precision-directed airflow and AI Pre-Cooling with a 100-meter geofence that anticipates user arrival to cool the room in advance for instant comfort. For energy efficiency, it features multi-level AI ECO optimizes energy usage in real time, ensuring peak efficiency without compromising performance.

The Gravity AI Series brings an extensive suite of new AI-enabled functionalities:

AI for Savings – AI-AtmoX Power Manager

AI Eco intelligently optimises energy consumption through multi-level cooling based on the temperature gap: L1 ECO for gaps above 3°C; L2 ECO for gaps between 1 – 3°C; L3 ECO for gaps below 1°C. This ensures maximum efficiency and consistent comfort with zero manual adjustments.

AI Electricity Monitoring: The AI-AtmoX Power Manager provides a comprehensive view of electricity usage with: Graphical and calendar-based consumption tracking, Mode-wise operation insights (Normal vs Eco), Real-time cost display in currency, Auto-updated monthly electricity expenses, and Customisable energy-saving targets. It offers complete transparency and smarter control over power consumption.

AI for Comfort – AI-AtmoX Neuro

AI Climate Control 2.0: learns user habits and adapts cooling intelligently by analysing preferred modes and usage duration, room temperature, outdoor heat and weather conditions, and real-time comfort patterns. It creates a personalised cooling profile while preventing overcooling and unnecessary energy use.

AI Pre-Cooling: The AC automatically starts when the user enters a 100-meter geofence and automatically begins cooling – delivering a perfectly conditioned home the moment they walk in. No timers, no manual scheduling, and instant comfort the moment you walk in. It delivers seamless convenience through predictive intelligence.

AI Target Cooling: Uses AI cloud and installation data to direct airflow precisely where needed, ensuring faster, focused cooling, reduced energy consumption, and personalised comfort tailored to where the user is seated. This ensures comfort exactly where it matters.

AI for Service – AI-AtmoX Auto Clean

AI IDU Frost Self Clean: The indoor unit performs a full frost-based self-cleaning cycle every 240 hours, ensuring deep internal cleansing, removal of dust, dirt, and micro-impurities, lasting cooling efficiency, and enhanced hygiene and fresh airflow. This automatic process maintains optimal performance with zero manual effort.

AI ODU Cyclone Clean: India’s 1st Auto Clean Outdoor Technology: Haier introduces India’s first fully automatic outdoor unit cleaning system, designed to tackle the country’s dust-heavy conditions. It offers 15 seconds after shutdown, the outdoor fan reverses direction, blows off dust accumulated on condenser coils, maintains “as-good-as-new” heat exchange efficiency, reduces power consumption, and ensures long-term cooling performance. This feature eliminates the need for manual outdoor unit cleaning, offering hassle-free ownership and superior durability.

Supersonic Cooling: Instant Cooling in Just 10 Seconds

Haier also highlighted Supersonic Cooling, capable of delivering chilled air in just 10 seconds – a feature engineered for India’s increasingly extreme summers. Haier’s Supersonic Cooling technology delivers an instant blast of cool air in just 10 seconds, offering 20X faster cooling than conventional ACs. The AI-AtmoX powered Gravity AI Series ACs ensure reliable, high-performance comfort across all climates, the company says.

Haier reinforced its commitment to India with updates on its growing manufacturing ecosystem. In early 2025, the company expanded its AC plant (Phase 2) and inaugurated a new Injection Molding facility at Greater Noida. Key outcomes include:

In-house production of critical components

Enhanced localisation

Faster and more agile supply chain

Upcoming plant capacity of 2.5 million units annually

Haier hosted an exclusive “AI for Air” launch event, offering industry leaders, partners, and media an immersive first look at the revolutionary Gravity AI Series ACs. The event featured live demonstrations and showcased Haier’s latest advancements in AI-driven cooling, self-cleaning technology, and energy intelligence.

By 2027, Haier’s total manufacturing output for ACs will rise from 1.5 million to 4 million units, cementing the brand’s position as one of India’s largest AC producers. Currently holding 8% market share, Haier is aiming for a 17% share by 2030, supported by its advanced AI-led product pipeline and domestic production strategy.

Through the HaiSmart App, users can monitor detailed electricity consumption – hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly – making it easier to track and manage energy costs. The Gravity Series promises Supersonic Cooling, capable of cooling rooms in just 10 seconds, and continues to perform efficiently even in extreme temperatures up to 60°C.

Commenting on the launch, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier India, we are committed to delivering products that seamlessly integrate innovation with lifestyle. The new Gravity Series is a reflection of this vision – an air conditioner that is as stylish as it is smart. With India’s only AI Climate Control, this series redefines personalized comfort while ensuring energy efficiency. Built at our state-of-the-art Indian manufacturing facilities, this range is a true embodiment of our ‘Make in India, Made for India’ commitment – crafted specifically to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers and climates.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “The Haier Gravity AI Series ACs powered by AI-AtmoX, represents the next frontier in AI-driven home appliances and reinforces our deep commitment to understanding the needs of Indian consumers. This innovation delivers unmatched comfort, effortless convenience, and long-term reliability. Guided by our ‘Made in India, Made for India’ vision, we are strategically investing in local manufacturing, including the expansion of our Greater Noida facility to strengthen component development and enhance production agility. With 90% of our products now manufactured locally, we are reinforcing self-reliance, improving efficiency, and ensuring faster availability for households across India. We are confident that these initiatives will drive our growth and help us expand our current market share from 8% to 17% by 2030.”

The Haier Gravity AI Series ACs will be available in 4 models:

HSU19G-MZAIM5BN-INV in Morning Mist

HSU19G-MZAIS5BN-INV in Moon stone Grey

HSU19G-MZAID5BN-INV in Midnight Dream

HSU19G-MZAIW5BN-INV in White

The Haier Gravity AI Series starts at ₹49,990 and will be available via major offline and online retail channels across India.