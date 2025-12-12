Instagram has rolled out a new AI-powered feature that gives users more transparency and control over how their Reels recommendations are shaped. The update, called “Your Algorithm,” introduces tools that let people see the topics influencing their feed and adjust them in real time based on personal interests.

The feature appears as a new icon (two lines with hearts) in the upper-right corner of the Reels tab. Tapping it brings up three key options designed to improve user control and content relevance.

How “Your Algorithm” works

View your top interests: Instagram now displays a list of topics it believes matter most to you, based on your activity and engagement across the platform.

Fine-tune recommendations: Users can tell Instagram which topics they want to see more or less of, helping the AI refresh their Reels feed.

Share your algorithm: With one tap, users can generate a Story displaying their interests – similar to Spotify Wrapped, but for IG recommendations – to let friends see what shapes their Reels feed.

Instagram says this is the first step in a broader push toward user-controlled personalization. The company will expand these features to the Explore tab and other surfaces in the app over time.

The feature begins rolling out today in the United States, with a global English rollout planned soon. Instagram says updates will continue to refine the tool as more users adopt it.