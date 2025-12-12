realme India has announced record-breaking Day 1 sales for its newly launched realme P4x 5G smartphone. The device, which went on sale on 10th December at 12 PM, sold over 120,000 units within the first day, making it the #1 Best Seller of 2025 across online platforms (Day 1 Sales), according to the company.

Commenting on the achievement, Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, said, “P series stands for Pioneer, acting as the pioneer to democratize new technologies to young users. The great first sales performance proved our strategy of building a dedicated Online series can truly mark realme’s return to dominate the Online Smartphone market. At the same time, the Watch 5 rising to the top of the 4K segment with 340% growth confirms the unstoppable momentum of Make in India. With realme P4x, we uphold our promise: let our power speak for itself. And for the P series in 2026, there are more to expect.”

The milestone highlights strong demand for the realme P4x 5G, which features a 6.72-inch 144 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, 7,000 mAh Titan Battery, 45W fast charging, and gaming-focused features like 90 FPS BGMI support and VC Frostcore cooling.

realme Watch 5 hits #1 in ₹4,000 segment

Alongside the P4x, the realme Watch 5 also achieved significant traction on its first day of sale. realme confirmed that the smartwatch became the #1 Best Seller of 2025 in the ₹4,000 segment (Day 1 Sales), registering 340% growth over the previous generation.

The Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, independent GPS, NFC, 108 sports modes, and up to 20 days of battery life.

The company said the strong response reflects India’s youth-driven demand and their trust in realme’s performance-centric approach and rapid feature innovation.

realme has extended its introductory offers: ₹1,500 bank discount on the realme P4x 5G, and realme Watch 5 at ₹3,999 (original price: ₹4,499).

realme P4x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹17,4999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹17,4999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 10th December 2025 at 12 PM onwards (first sale, 12 hours only) on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and mainline channels

10th December 2025 at 12 PM onwards (first sale, 12 hours only) on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and mainline channels Offers: Flat ₹2,500 off (₹2,000 bank discount + ₹500 coupon)

realme Watch 5 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹3,999 (introductory price), ₹4,499 MOP

₹3,999 (introductory price), ₹4,499 MOP Availability: 10th December 2025 at 12 PM (first sale) on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores

10th December 2025 at 12 PM (first sale) on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores Offers: Available at ₹3,999 (₹500 off on MOP as a part of the introductory offer)

