realme India has launched its latest wearable, the realme Watch 5, alongside the new realme P4x 5G smartphone in India. Manufactured under the Make in India initiative through realme’s partnership with Optiemus Electronics, the Watch 5 focuses on enhanced fitness tracking, premium design, and independent navigation – featuring a large 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a metallic unibody design and aluminium-alloy functional crown, support for HD Bluetooth calling, dedicated GPS + NFC, and up to 20 days of battery life.

The realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED screen (390 x 450 pixels resolution) offering 600 nits peak brightness, Always-on Display, and a 79% screen-to-body ratio. The design includes a metallic unibody, an aluminium-alloy crown, and honeycomb speaker holes. The new 3D-Wave strap is built using skin-safe materials and is optimized for better visibility in low light. The device comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Mint Blue, and Vibrant Orange color options.

A notable upgrade is the built-in GPS with support for five global satellite systems, enabling accurate route tracking without a phone. The watch also includes HD Bluetooth calling, NFC, music control, compass, Game Guardian mode, and smart assistant features via the realme Link app.

The smartwatch offers 108 sports modes, guided workout routines, stretching exercises, and 300+ custom options for Watch Faces. Health monitoring includes: Heart rate tracking, SpO₂ measurement, Sleep monitoring, Stress tracking, Menstrual cycle tracking, 3 breathing training modes, among others.

realme claims up to 16 days of usage, and up to 20 days in Light Mode. The smartwatch holds an IP68 rating and has successfully passed 4 extreme durability tests, ensuring reliability in harsh conditions.

The realme Watch 5 is priced at 3,999 as a part of an introductory offer (₹4,499 MOP) with first sale starting from 10th December 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores.

