realme India just launched its latest P-Series smartphone – the realme P4x 5G, positioned as a gaming-focused mid-range powerhouse. realme’s P-series has been gaining serious momentum in India, and now the brand is pushing performance even harder with the new realme P4x 5G. The smartphone brings several upgrades aimed at power, speed, battery, and cooling. The P4x 5G is the fastest 7,000 mAh phone in the segment with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, targeting gamers, multitaskers, and students who rely on long-lasting power and stable 5G connectivity throughout the day. We spent some time with the device; here are our early thoughts.

The realme P4x 5G keeps things clean and modern with thin bezels and a body that feels comfortable and easy to hold. Despite housing a massive 7,000 mAh battery, the phone still manages to maintain an 8.39 mm profile and 208 grams of weight, noticeably slimmer than expected for this battery class. You get to choose from Matte Silver, Lake Green, and Elegant Pink colors – we got the Lake Green as you can see. Overall, it looks trendy and feels well-made for this segment.

The 6.72-inch Full HD+ display comes with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and smart touch technology that still works with damp fingers; the screen handles scrolling, competitive shooters, and general UI movements effortlessly. While AMOLED would have been a welcome step up, the higher refresh rate and touch responsiveness do help the P4x stand out in its category.

Brightness levels up to 1,000 nits are sufficient for outdoor visibility, an IP64 protection for daily splashes or sudden drizzles, and paired with dual stereo output and the brand-new 400% Ultra Volume mode, media consumption feels immersive and loud enough even in noisy spaces.

realme calls it “Built to be Fastest”, and from what we’ve seen, gaming is the main focus. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G octa-core SoC with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (with RAM expansion) and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage (with microSD card support up to 2 TB).

The smartphone offers 90 FPS high-refresh gameplay in GT Mode, VC Frostcore Cooling for stable FPS over long sessions – reducing CPU temperature by up to 20°C under load, and several apps that can stay active without reloading/relaunching. The chipset delivers performance comparable to higher-priced mid-rangers, especially with realme’s aggressive RAM management working in the background. We have already tested some games on the device, and the early experience feels snappy and smooth.

Surprisingly, the UFS 3.1 storage really helps reduce game and file loading times, while additional dynamic RAM expansion gives an extra push during heavier tasks. You don’t usually see the faster UFS 3.1 storage type, but rather the UFS 2.2 in this segment. Gaming is clearly the core of this phone’s personality.

The 144 Hz refresh rate, 90 FPS support in BGMI, and strong thermal control thanks to a 5,300mm² vapour chamber ensure that performance doesn’t dip mid-session. Even during longer gameplay, the frame stability remains notably above average for the segment.

The early gaming takeaway is simple: Smooth gameplay, cooler temperatures, and consistent frame output – exactly what mobile gamers want. If long battery life is a top priority, the P4x deserves to be at the top of your list. The massive 7,000mAh Titan cell lives up to its headline billing. The phone is easily positioning itself as a two-day battery champ for regular users, and even gamers shouldn’t need a charger daily. The inclusion of 45W fast charging (with around 90 minutes full charge time) and bypass charging prevents the device from heating up during plugged-in gaming.

For cameras, you get 50 MP rear camera with an OmniVision OV50D40 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2 MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, while the front side has an 8 MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera supports up to 4K at 30 fps video recording (rear) and up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording (front).

The 50 MP rear camera is backed by upgraded AI capabilities with features like AI erasing tools, glare/haze removal, and smart document scans. The realme P4x 5G runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, bringing several assistive AI features, including gaming safety alerts and smart multitasking shortcuts. The device is guaranteed to receive 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security support.

Early Verdict – realme P4x 5G Review

The realme P4x 5G makes a statement right from the unboxing: big battery, reliable 5G, and gaming stability at the center of its identity. It combines a trendy and durable design with strong performance, smart cooling, a high refresh rate display, and truly impressive endurance – all while sticking to a friendly mid-range price point (starting at ₹13,499 with offers). If you’re someone who loves gaming on the go, watches a ton of content, or simply wants a phone that doesn’t need a charger every night, the P4x 5G looks like a compelling new pick. A full review, with camera samples, benchmarks, gaming, and endurance, is coming soon.

realme P4x 5G – Where To Buy

The realme P4x 5G is priced at ₹15,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹17,499 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹19,499 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 10th December 2025 at 12 PM (first sale, 12 hours only) on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and mainline channels. The offers include a ₹2,500 off (₹2,000 bank discount + ₹500 coupon).

realme P4x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹17,4999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹15,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹17,4999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 10th December 2025 at 12 PM onwards (first sale, 12 hours only) on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and mainline channels

10th December 2025 at 12 PM onwards (first sale, 12 hours only) on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and mainline channels Offers: Flat ₹2,500 off (₹2,000 bank discount + ₹500 coupon)

