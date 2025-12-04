realme has launched its latest performance-centric mid-ranger – realme P4x 5G in India, expanding the P-series lineup with a strong focus on gaming and long-lasting power. The smartphone comes equipped with a fast 144 Hz display, a massive 7,000 mAh battery, MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC, and more.

The realme P4x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 144 Hz variable refresh rate that adapts across 60/90/120/144 Hz for fluid gameplay and scrolling. With a higher refresh rate, mobile gamers can enjoy up to 90 FPS in BGMI and up to 120 FPS in Free Fire. To handle heat during long gaming sessions, realme has added a 5,300mm² VC Frostcore Cooling System, which claims to reduce the CPU temperature by up to 20°C under load.

The realme P4x 5G runs Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 out of the box, with guaranteed 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security support. The design is inspired by aerospace structural engineering, with an 8.39 mm slim build despite the huge battery.

The smartphone is powered by a 7,000 mAh Titan Battery, rated to deliver extended screen-on time, along with support for 45W fast charging that charges fully from 0 to 100% in around 90 minutes. Gamers can also benefit from Bypass Charging, which sends power directly to the motherboard during charging while gaming, reducing heat buildup and improving long-term battery health.

For cameras, you get a 50 MP rear camera with an OmniVision OV50D40 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2 MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, while the front side has an 8 MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera supports up to 4K at 30 fps video recording (rear) and up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording (front). The 50 MP rear camera is backed by upgraded AI capabilities with features like AI erasing tools, glare/haze removal, and smart document scans.

The realme P4x 5G runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, bringing several assistive AI features, including gaming safety alerts and smart multitasking shortcuts.

The realme P4x 5G is priced at ₹15,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹17,499 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹19,499 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 10th December 2025 at 12 PM (first sale, 12 hours only) on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and mainline channels. The offers include a ₹2,500 off (₹2,000 bank discount + ₹500 coupon).

realme P4x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

realme P4x 5G Hands-On and First Impressions