Xiaomi India has expanded its entry-level 5G lineup for 2025 with the launch of REDMI 15C 5G in India. Positioned as an affordable all-rounder, the device brings a large 6.9-inch 120 Hz display, faster performance with Dimensity 6300 SoC, and upgraded 6,000 mAh battery life, starting at ₹12,499.

The Redmi 15C 5G, available in Dusk Purple, Moonlight Blue, and Midnight Black color options, sports the segment’s largest 6.9-inch (17.53 cm) LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 810 nits HBM (High Brightness Mode), HD+ resolution, and DC dimming + TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye comfort.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC with up to 8 GB RAM (+8 GB Virtual RAM) and 128 GB storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card). It packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2, promising 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

For cameras, the rear side offers a dual setup of 50 MP as the main camera and a secondary depth sensor, while the front has an 8 MP selfie camera inside a notch upfront. Other features include an IP54 dust and water-resistant design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and 5G connectivity.

The REDMI 15C 5G is priced at ₹12,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹13,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹15,499 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 11th December 2025 on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail stores.

REDMI 15C 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹12,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹12,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 11th December 2025 on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail stores

11th December 2025 on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail stores Offers: TBD

