OPPO India has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the OPPO A6x 5G, in India, succeeding the OPPO A5x 5G introduced earlier this year. The new model focuses on performance efficiency, long battery life, and enhanced gaming connectivity, making it an appealing choice in the sub-₹15,000 segment.

The OPPO A6x 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,152 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is 8.58 mm thin and weighs 212 grams, featuring a unibody metallic frame with a refined Deco module, water-repellent and smudge-resistant lens coating, and a gradient finished design inspired by flagship styling.

Under the hood, the phone continues with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC but now offers up to 6 GB RAM, along with Virtual RAM expansion, and 128 GB storage. For gaming, it includes AI GameBoost to stabilize performance, Splash Touch mode for better touch response under moisture, and AI LinkBoost 3.0 for stronger connectivity.

One of the biggest highlights is its 6,500 mAh battery, paired with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, which charges from 1% to 41% in just 30 minutes. OPPO claims 22.4 hours of video playback and 882.1 hours of standby duration. This positions the A6x 5G as one of the strongest battery performers in its class.

It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, bringing visual and performance enhancements like the Luminous Rendering Engine. Cameras include a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie shooter with HDR support

Commenting on the launch, Goldee Patnaik, Head of PR & Communications, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO India, our focus has always been to create technology that genuinely supports people in their everyday lives. The OPPO A6x 5G is built to deliver long-lasting performance and dependable smoothness, so users don’t have to worry about charging, lag, or interruptions – whether they’re working hard, staying connected, or relaxing after a long day. With a powerful battery, fast charging, and a seamless ColorOS experience, the A6x 5G is designed to keep up with real life and make technology feel effortless, reliable, and truly accessible.”

The price for the OPPO A6x 5G starts from ₹12,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage, ₹13,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, and ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage. The smartphone is available starting today i.e. 2nd December 2025 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO Store, and offline retail partners. The launch offer includes 3-month no-cost EMI on select bank cards.

