After teasers, vivo India has launched its new flagship duo – the vivo X300 and vivo X300 Pro – in India, expanding the premium X-series lineup with major upgrades in display, imaging, durability, and battery technology. The phones were introduced globally earlier and have now made their official India debut.

The vivo X300 features a compact 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, while the vivo X300 Pro carries a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel. Both offer up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming + full-brightness DC dimming, and ultra-narrow bezels (as thin as 1.05 mm on X300). The displays use BOE’s latest Q10+ material for improved luminosity and power efficiency. Both phones also come with IP68 + IP69 ratings, making them resistant to dust, immersion, and even high-pressure water jets – a first for vivo in India.

Powering the smartphones is MediaTek’s flagship 3nm Dimensity 9500 octa-core SoC, scoring 4M+ on AnTuTu 11. The devices offer up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring flagship-grade multitasking and gaming performance. They ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, with vivo promising 5 years of major OS updates, and 7 years of security patches.

Camera System – Big Zeiss Upgrade

The vivo X300 series once again spotlights ZEISS-co-engineered imaging, with the Pro model pushing boundaries further:

Feature vivo X300 vivo X300 Pro Main Camera 200 MP Samsung HPB 50 MP Sony LYT828 Ultra-wide 50 MP 50 MP Periscope Telephoto 50 MP Sony LYT602 200 MP Samsung HPB Zoom 3x optical/macro 3.7x optical/tele-macro Imaging Chips V3+ V3+ + VS1 dual ISP

Both phones include a 50 MP front camera, 4K HDR cinematic portrait video, ZEISS T* coating, and Pro-grade computational photography. A major accessory addition is the ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit, adding DSLR-like focal length flexibility.

Device Battery Charging vivo X300 6,040 mAh 90W wired + 40W wireless + Reverse wireless vivo X300 Pro 6,510 mAh 90W wired + 40W wireless + Reverse wireless

These are among the largest batteries ever in a flagship, while staying slim and lightweight.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India, said, “At vivo, our vision is to build technology that not just performs, but inspires creativity and connection. The X300 series embodies this belief, combining vivo’s heritage in imaging and design with intelligent innovations that resonate with how people experience the world today. With every flagship, we continue to push boundaries, bringing meaningful innovation closer to our users.

Price In India, Availability, & Offers

The prices for both devices are as follows:

Model Variant Price vivo X300 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage ₹75,999 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage ₹81,999 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage ₹85,999 vivo X300 Pro 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage ₹1,09,999 ZEISS Telephoto Extender Kit — ₹18,999

Availability

The vivo X300 series is now available starting today, i.e., 2nd December 2025 (pre-booking) and will go on sale from 10th December 2025 on vivo India eStore, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com & offline retail.

Launch Offers

10% Instant Cashback (SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, Yes Bank + others)

Up to 10% V-Upgrade bonus

1-year free extended warranty

60% assured buyback

No-cost EMI up to 24 months (₹3,167/month)

vivo TWS 3e for ₹1,499 + 70% off V-Shield protection

Bundle offer: ₹4,000 off when buying Telephoto Kit with phone

