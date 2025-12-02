TECNO has announced a major milestone in strengthening the 5G experience on its smartphones in India. The company has now fully implemented Jio’s True 5G Standalone (SA) enhancement standards across its latest devices – ensuring faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable network performance across the country. As an exclusive launch offer, the first 10,000 buyers of the TECNO Spark Go 5G starting 1st December will receive a complimentary 1-month Jio Truly Unlimited 5G prepaid plan worth ₹349.

TECNO smartphones will now include TECNO Signal Core, a new connectivity tech stack designed to stabilize network performance in:

Dense crowds

Low-signal zones

High-traffic network environments

The initiative aligns with TECNO’s 3B philosophy – Best Design, Best AI, Best Signal – and strengthens its commitment to a seamless connectivity experience in both urban and rural India.

Working closely with Jio, TECNO has activated key 5G enhancements, including:

Feature Benefit Full 5G Standalone Compatibility Lower latency, faster speeds NR Carrier Aggregation (including n28 band) Better indoor coverage, improved long-range throughput VoNR voice calling Clearer, faster 5G HD voice calls Dynamic Slot Aggregation Efficient uplink and downlink Broad band support Network stability across regions

Additional optimizations include:

VoWiFi Dual Pass

Smart Signal Detection for quicker network recovery

4G + 5G Dual SIM Dual Active

Enhanced 4 x 4 MIMO for mid + high bands

Improved weak-signal handling with TDD/FDD PC2

Antenna tuning for Indian frequency bands

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India, “Meeting Jio True 5G features isn’t just a badge of honor – it’s about ensuring that whether you’re in a remote village or a bustling city, you stay connected seamlessly and confidently.”

Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio, “TECNO’s implementation of our 5G enhancement standards marks a significant step toward a future of secure, ultra-fast and future-ready digital experiences.”

With enhanced network compatibility, TECNO users will experience:

Faster downloads

Stable streaming even in congested areas

Clearer, quicker voice and video calls

Reliable performance across wider coverage zones

This collaboration underscores TECNO’s focus on real-world network reliability for a fast-expanding 5G market. The company says it remains committed to making advanced connectivity accessible and meaningful for every Indian user – guided by its “Stop at Nothing” philosophy.