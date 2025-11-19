TECNO has announced that it has successfully completed the network enhancement requirements set by Jio, India’s largest telecom operator. This development strengthens TECNO’s 3B philosophy – Best Design, Best AI, Best Signal – and underscores its focus on delivering strong, reliable connectivity across both urban and rural regions.

With Jio’s rapid rollout of its True 5G Standalone (SA) network, TECNO has now implemented most of the critical 5G capabilities required to ensure optimized performance on Jio’s infrastructure. This includes improvements in speed, stability, latency, and overall signal resilience in real-world environments.

TECNO smartphones will now ship with TECNO Signal Core, a connectivity enhancement framework designed to improve signal performance under challenging conditions such as dense crowds, low-signal zones, and high-load network scenarios.

Speaking on the achievement, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India, said, “At TECNO, we’ve always believed that technology should empower, not exclude. Meeting Jio True 5G features isn’t just a badge of honour, it’s a step forward in making cutting-edge connectivity accessible to every Indian. This milestone reflects more than just speed or specs; it’s about ensuring that no matter where you are – whether a remote village or a bustling city – you stay connected, seamlessly and confidently. Because for us, true innovation is meaningful only when it reaches everyone.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio, said, “As India accelerates into a 5G-driven future, ecosystem partners must align with our vision for a robust, standalone network architecture. TECNO’s comprehensive implementation of our 5G enhancement standards represents a significant step towards that future. We value this collaboration as a powerful testament to how seamless integration of device innovation and network excellence can unlock secure, ultra-fast, and future-ready digital experiences, empowering millions across the nation.”

Key features include:

Full 5G SA Compatibility

Ensures lower latency and faster data speeds

Smooth, reliable performance on Jio’s next-gen standalone 5G network

NRCA (New Radio Carrier Aggregation)

Supports critical bands, including n28, enhancing indoor coverage and long-range performance

Boosts overall throughput by aggregating 5G carriers

VoNR (Voice over New Radio)

Enables high-definition voice calls directly over 5G

Reduces call setup time and improves voice clarity

Dynamic Slot Aggregation

Balances data efficiently across time slots

Improves overall uplink and downlink efficiency

Robust Band Support

Ensures stable performance across regional networks

Helps maintain connectivity when switching between high and low frequencies

In collaboration with Jio, TECNO has added further optimizations to ensure consistent network performance:

VoWiFi Dual Pass for improved indoor calling

Smart Signal Detection for faster network recovery after weak-signal drop-offs

5G Carrier Aggregation with 5G+/5G++ icons

4G + 5G Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA)

N28 + Mid-High Band 4×4 MIMO for superior coverage

Enhanced TDD/FDD PC2 handling for better low-signal stability

Optimized antenna efficiency tailored for Indian network bands

This milestone highlights TECNO’s engineering-led approach to improving real-world network reliability. Guided by its “Stop at Nothing” philosophy, the company continues to build devices equipped with advanced 5G features and optimized connectivity for the Indian market.

With Jio’s expanding 5G SA footprint and TECNO’s integration of True 5G enhancements, users can expect faster downloads, smoother streaming, clearer calls, and more stable connectivity – even in crowded or low-signal environments.