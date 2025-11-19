Sony PlayStation India has officially announced its Black Friday Sale 2025, running from 21st November to 4th December 2025. This limited-time sale brings major discounts on PlayStation hardware, including PS5 Disc & Digital Edition consoles, DualSense controllers, PS VR2, PlayStation Portal, Pulse audio accessories, and a long list of popular PS5 games.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade to a new console, pick up additional accessories, or grow your PS5 game library, this year’s Black Friday deals offer some of the steepest price cuts of the season.

PlayStation Devices & Accessories – Black Friday Deals

Product MRP (₹) Discount (₹) Sale Price (₹) PS5 Console Disc (D Chassis) 54,990 5,000 49,990 PS5 Digital (D Chassis) 49,990 5,000 44,990 DualSense Controllers (White, Black, Red, Grey Camo, Ice Blue) 6,390 2,000 4,390 DualSense Controllers (MET Blue, MET Red, CHRM Teal, CHRM Indigo) 6,849 2,000 4,849 PlayStation Access Controller 7,700 2,000 5,700 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller 18,990 3,000 15,990 PlayStation VR2 44,999 10,000 34,999 Pulse Elite Wireless Headset 12,990 5,000 7,990 Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds 18,990 9,000 9,990 PlayStation Portal 18,990 2,000 16,990

PS5 Game Discounts – Up to 60% Off

Game Title MRP (₹) Discount (₹) Sale Price (₹) Lost Soul Aside 4,199 1,000 3,199 Death Stranding 2 5,199 1,000 4,199 Astro Bot 4,199 1,000 3,199 Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered 3,199 1,600 1,599 Lego Horizon Adventures 2,599 1,000 1,599 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 5,199 2,600 2,599 The Last of Us Part II Remastered 3,199 1,100 2,099 Helldivers 2 2,599 500 2,099 Rise of the Ronin 5,199 2,600 2,599 Stellar Blade 5,199 2,000 3,199 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection 3,199 1,600 1,599 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition 4,199 1,600 2,599 Gran Turismo 7 5,199 2,600 2,599 God of War Ragnarök 5,199 3,100 2,099 The Last of Us Part I Remake 5,199 2,600 2,599 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut 5,199 2,600 2,599 Death Stranding Director’s Cut 3,199 1,600 1,599 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 5,199 2,600 2,599 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales 4,199 2,100 2,099 Sackboy: A Big Adventure 4,199 2,100 2,099

The Sony Black Friday Sale 2025 deals are available til 4th December 2025 or until stocks last. Online retailers include Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Blinkit, and Zepto; offline stores include Sony Center, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorized PlayStation retailers.