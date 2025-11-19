Sony PlayStation India has officially announced its Black Friday Sale 2025, running from 21st November to 4th December 2025. This limited-time sale brings major discounts on PlayStation hardware, including PS5 Disc & Digital Edition consoles, DualSense controllers, PS VR2, PlayStation Portal, Pulse audio accessories, and a long list of popular PS5 games.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade to a new console, pick up additional accessories, or grow your PS5 game library, this year’s Black Friday deals offer some of the steepest price cuts of the season.
PlayStation Devices & Accessories – Black Friday Deals
|Product
|MRP (₹)
|Discount (₹)
|Sale Price (₹)
|PS5 Console Disc (D Chassis)
|54,990
|5,000
|49,990
|PS5 Digital (D Chassis)
|49,990
|5,000
|44,990
|DualSense Controllers (White, Black, Red, Grey Camo, Ice Blue)
|6,390
|2,000
|4,390
|DualSense Controllers (MET Blue, MET Red, CHRM Teal, CHRM Indigo)
|6,849
|2,000
|4,849
|PlayStation Access Controller
|7,700
|2,000
|5,700
|DualSense Edge Wireless Controller
|18,990
|3,000
|15,990
|PlayStation VR2
|44,999
|10,000
|34,999
|Pulse Elite Wireless Headset
|12,990
|5,000
|7,990
|Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds
|18,990
|9,000
|9,990
|PlayStation Portal
|18,990
|2,000
|16,990
PS5 Game Discounts – Up to 60% Off
|Game Title
|MRP (₹)
|Discount (₹)
|Sale Price (₹)
|Lost Soul Aside
|4,199
|1,000
|3,199
|Death Stranding 2
|5,199
|1,000
|4,199
|Astro Bot
|4,199
|1,000
|3,199
|Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered
|3,199
|1,600
|1,599
|Lego Horizon Adventures
|2,599
|1,000
|1,599
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|The Last of Us Part II Remastered
|3,199
|1,100
|2,099
|Helldivers 2
|2,599
|500
|2,099
|Rise of the Ronin
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|Stellar Blade
|5,199
|2,000
|3,199
|Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
|3,199
|1,600
|1,599
|Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
|4,199
|1,600
|2,599
|Gran Turismo 7
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|God of War Ragnarök
|5,199
|3,100
|2,099
|The Last of Us Part I Remake
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|Death Stranding Director’s Cut
|3,199
|1,600
|1,599
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|5,199
|2,600
|2,599
|Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
|4,199
|2,100
|2,099
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|4,199
|2,100
|2,099
The Sony Black Friday Sale 2025 deals are available til 4th December 2025 or until stocks last. Online retailers include Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Blinkit, and Zepto; offline stores include Sony Center, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorized PlayStation retailers.