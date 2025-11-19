Logitech India has launched the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard, expanding its availability after the global debut earlier this year. The K980 stands out as a solar-powered wireless keyboard that can run indefinitely using any light source – sunlight or indoor lighting, thanks to Logitech’s Logi LightCharge technology.
Designed for long-term, low-maintenance use, the K980 features a light-absorbing strip, an energy-efficient architecture, and a rechargeable battery rated to last up to 10 years. According to Logitech, the keyboard can function for up to four months in complete darkness after being fully charged, making it a reliable option for both home and office environments.
Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Key Features
- Solar-powered with Logi LightCharge technology
- Works with any indoor or outdoor light source
- Slim, low-profile design suited for minimalist workspaces
- Full-size layout with number pad
- Laptop-style scissor-switch keys for comfortable typing
- Multi-device support – Easy-Switch lets you connect up to three devices (PC, Mac, tablet, phone)
- Multi-OS compatibility (Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, iPadOS, Android, Linux)
- Customizable keys including – Action Key, Fully programmable F-keys, and AI Launch Key (opens Copilot/Gemini/ChatGPT depending on device; not supported on Mac version)
- Logi Options+ app support for personalization, Smart Actions, and automation
- Sustainable build with up to 70% post-consumer recycled plastic (Graphite model)
- Battery built to last up to 10 years
- Compatible with Logitech Flow when paired with a supported mouse
Art O’Gnimh, General Manager of Core Products Group at Logitech, said, “Even the need to think about charging can be a distraction, so we created Signature Slim Solar+ to take that off your plate entirely. It stays powered by light – any light – clearing your desk of cables and removing the need to ever physically charge it, while bringing elegance and comfort to your workspace. That’s one less thing to worry about on a busy working day.”
Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Specifications
- Power: Logi LightCharge solar panel
- Battery: Operates up to 4 months in total darkness
- Layout: Full-size with number pad
- Typing: Scissor-switch keys (laptop-style)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth Low Energy, Logi Bolt (receiver required on some systems)
- Customization: Through Logi Options+ (Windows/macOS)
- Materials: Graphite: 70% recycled plastic, Off-white: 52% recycled plastic
- Compatibility: Windows 10/11+, macOS 12+, iPadOS 15+, iOS 15+, Android 12+, ChromeOS, Linux
- Software Support: Logi Options+, Logi Tune, Logitech Sync
- Dimensions: 142.9 mm x 430.8 mm x 20.2 mm
- Weight: 700 grams
- Warranty: 1-year limited hardware warranty
The Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980, available in Graphite, is priced at ₹12,295 on Logitech.com, and ₹10,995 (limited-time launch offer) on Amazon.in.
Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Price In India and Availability
- Price: ₹12,295 (Logitech.com), ₹10,995 (Amazon.in)
- Availability: Logitech.com, Amazon.in