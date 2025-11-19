Google has unveiled its next major AI model upgrade – Gemini 3, bringing improvements in reasoning, multimodal understanding, coding, interface generation, and long-horizon agentic actions. The rollout includes Gemini 3 Pro, a new Deep Think mode, updated developer tools, and the first release of Gemini Agent for multi-step automation.

CEO Sundar Pichai said Gemini has grown into one of Google’s most ambitious scientific and product programs, benefiting from full-stack integration across research, models, infrastructure, and apps. He also shared key milestones:

Gemini powers several major Google products.

AI Overviews now serve nearly 2 billion users monthly.

Gemini app has 650 million monthly users.

Over 13 million developers use Google’s generative AI tools.

Pichai said Gemini 3 focuses on deeper reasoning, stronger intent comprehension, and better multi-step interpretation – and is launching across Search, Gemini app, AI Studio, Vertex AI, and Google Antigravity from day one.

Google claims Gemini 3 Pro delivers clearer responses, better grounding, and stronger performance across benchmarks:

1501 Elo on LMArena

37.5% on Humanity’s Last Exam (no tools)

91.9% on GPQA Diamond

81% on MMMU-Pro

87.6% on Video-MMMU

The model also reduces generic phrasing and improves multimodal understanding across text, images, video, audio, and code.

Gemini 3 introduces Deep Think, a mode designed for deeper step-by-step reasoning.

Benchmarks include:

41.0% on Humanity’s Last Exam

93.8% on GPQA Diamond

45.1% on ARC-AGI-2 (with code execution)

Google says Deep Think is undergoing extended safety reviews before full rollout.

With a 1M-token context window, Gemini 3 can now:

Convert handwritten multilingual notes into documents

Summarize long videos, lectures, or research papers

Create flashcards, diagrams, or mini-tools

Analyze sports videos

Generate simulations, visuals, and layouts

These can be done directly inside AI Mode in Search.

Gemini 3 enhances instruction-following, zero-shot coding, and automated code execution.

Benchmark improvements:

1487 Elo on WebDev Arena

76.2% on SWE-bench Verified

54.2% on Terminal-Bench 2.0

Developers can access Gemini 3 via:

AI Studio

Vertex AI

Gemini CLI

Google Antigravity

Antigravity is a new development environment where Gemini can:

Plan tasks

Write and run code

Execute terminal commands

Validate outputs in a virtual computer

It integrates Gemini 3 Pro, Gemini 2.5 Computer Use, and Nano Banana (Gemini 2.5 Image).

Two new interface-generation tools are rolling out:

Visual Layout – magazine-style visual structures

Dynamic View – interactive UIs generated via agentic coding

Canvas also gains improved “vibe coding” for richer app generation.

Gemini Agent, built using insights from Project Mariner, can now handle tasks that require multi-step planning:

Organize Gmail inboxes

Prioritize or draft email replies

Manage Google Calendar

Extract travel details

Compare options and generate summaries

The agent confirms sensitive actions such as payments or messages.

It also improves long-horizon planning, leading benchmarks like Vending-Bench 2.

Gemini 3 undergoes extensive internal and external evaluation with UK AISI, Apollo, Vaultis, and Dreadnode.

Enhancements include:

Reduced sycophancy

Better protection against prompt manipulation

Stronger cybersecurity defenses

Availability

Gemini 3 Pro

Rolling out globally in the Gemini app & AI Mode in Search

Available for Google AI Plus, Pro & Ultra subscribers

U.S. college students get 1-year Google AI Pro free

Gemini 3 Deep Think

In extended safety review

Coming soon for Google AI Ultra users

Developers

Access via:

Gemini API

AI Studio

Vertex AI

Gemini CLI

Antigravity

Enterprise

Available via Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise

Generative Interfaces