Reliance Jio has announced a major upgrade to its AI service bundle, expanding the Jio Gemini Offer to include Google’s newest Gemini 3 model while also widening eligibility to all Jio Unlimited 5G users. The enhanced plan provides 18 months of Gemini Pro access – worth ₹35,100- completely free, reinforcing Jio’s goal of bringing cutting-edge AI capabilities to every Indian.

What’s New in the Updated Jio Gemini Offer?

1. Gemini 3 Now Included

Jio has upgraded the offer to Google’s latest Gemini 3 model, which brings improvements in reasoning, multimodal intelligence, coding, and agentic automation. This ensures customers get the newest AI experience immediately, without any added cost.

2. Expanded Eligibility for All Unlimited 5G Users

Previously available only to the youth category, the offer is now extended to every Jio Unlimited 5G customer across India. This greatly expands access to premium AI tools powered by Google without requiring additional subscriptions.

Gemini Pro Plan Worth ₹35,100 – Free for 18 Months

Users get the Gemini Pro Plan, normally priced at ₹1,950 per month, free for 18 months. This totals to ₹35,100 of benefits, offered at zero cost to the user.

The plan includes:

Access to Google Gemini 3 (latest version)

Premium AI features, improved reasoning, multimodal tools

Higher usage limits across Google’s AI ecosystem

Eligible users will see a “Claim Now” banner in the MyJio app. Activation is instant upon tapping the banner. Offer is valid starting 19th November 2025

This move positions Jio as one of the first telecom operators globally to bundle advanced AI access directly into its 5G plans. By offering powerful tools like Gemini 3 for free, Jio aims to accelerate AI adoption across students, professionals, families, and businesses.