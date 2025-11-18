ASUS India has just launched the ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606W) in India, a powerful, AI-ready laptop engineered specifically to support professional-grade content creation and design work. Purpose-built for demanding users – including game designers, visual artists, 3D modelers, and multi-hyphenate creators – the ASUS ProArt P16 offers a seamless blend of performance, portability, and visual accuracy.

The ProArt P16 is arguably one of the most capable AI-powered creative machines available. It is driven by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, which includes a groundbreaking 50 TOPS NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for accelerated AI tasks. This power is complemented by up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24 GB GDDR7 VRAM.

The high-end hardware enables seamless real-time performance for professional workflows, including smooth multi-track 4K/8K playback, faster exports, and handling intensive 10-bit 4:2:2 color editing. The integration of Copilot+ PC capabilities, NVIDIA RTX AI acceleration, and exclusive ASUS AI tools like StoryCube and MuseTree positions the P16 as a smart, responsive creative platform.

For creators, visual accuracy is non-negotiable. The ProArt P16 features a stunning 16-inch 16:10 4K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display. This panel delivers true-to-life color, deep contrast, and smooth motion, backed by PANTONE Validated certification and VESA Display HDR True Black 1000 for absolute color confidence. Furthermore, ASUS Eye Care technology reduces blue-light emissions, ensuring comfort during extended creative sessions.

The ProArt P16 is designed for refined control. Workflow precision is enhanced by the integrated ASUS DialPad for intuitive adjustments in creative software, and the ProArt Creator Hub for centralized system monitoring and display calibration.

Built to withstand demanding production environments, the laptop’s all-metal chassis has been tested to US military-grade durability standards. For connectivity, the P16 is equipped with the latest WiFi 7 technology and a full range of high-speed I/O, including an ultrafast 40 Gbps USB4 Type-C port and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said, “With the ProArt P16, our focus is on versatility, delivering powerful performance suited for studio environments while ensuring portability and flexibility for on-location or collaborative work online. The ProArt series represents a creator-first ecosystem, built to serve professionals across every scale and specialization, from filmmakers and design students to large production houses. Our goal is to provide systems that align with genuine creative workflows, offering power without overcomplication, a commitment we continue to foster.”

ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606W) Specifications & Features

The ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606W) is now available in India at a starting price of ₹3,59,990. You can find the laptop at Select ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and the ASUS E-shop. Buyers get exclusive bundled software, including a 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership.

ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606W) Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹3,59,990 (24 GB RAM + 2 TB SSD)

₹3,59,990 (24 GB RAM + 2 TB SSD) Availability: 18th November 2025 on ASUS E-shop, Amazon.in, and select ASUS Exclusive Stores

