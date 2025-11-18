Lava International Limited, one of the fastest-growing Indian smartphone brands, is changing the way consumers experience new technology. The company has announced an exclusive opportunity for consumers to gain early access to its upcoming AGNI 4 smartphone through a unique initiative: the Demo@Home campaign.

This initiative grants selected consumers an exclusive chance to witness the device before its official launch, all from the comfort of their own homes.

The AGNI 4 ‘Elite Pass’ Experience

This personalized experience, dubbed the ‘AGNI 4 Elite Pass’, takes product demonstrations out of the showroom and directly to the consumer. For those shortlisted, a Lava engineer will visit their residence to offer a complete hands-on, no-obligation walkthrough of the AGNI 4, providing an exclusive sneak peek at the device’s design and capabilities.

This novel approach is part of Lava’s broader Demo@Home programme, which is designed to make smartphone exploration more convenient and consumer-friendly.

Key Dates and Cities

Registration Period: The campaign is live for registration from 15th November 2025 to 20th November 2025.

Demo Period: Those selected will receive their personalized demo between 20th November 2025 and 24th November 2025.

Current Cities: The campaign is currently running in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

A limited number of participants will be shortlisted from the registrations and contacted directly by the brand to confirm their exclusive demonstration slot.

