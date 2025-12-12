OnePlus India has teased a striking new variant of its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 15R, ahead of its launch on 17th December. Joining the previously confirmed Charcoal Black and Mint Green options, the company has unveiled a bold third finish – Electric Violet, branded as the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition.

OnePlus 15R Ace Edition – A Distinctive Fiberglass Design

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition sets itself apart with a customized fiberglass back panel, featuring a specialized coating that embeds the word “Ace” directly into the rear surface. This gives the device a unique texture and a more premium visual identity, differentiating it from the standard variants of the 15R.

The 15R Ace Edition additionally supports OnePlus’ DetailMax Engine, an advanced image-processing system introduced with the OnePlus 15, suggesting significant camera enhancements and improved dynamic range. The 15R will record 4K video at 120 frames per second, a capability previously exclusive to the OnePlus 15 flagship. This makes the 15R the first R-series phone to support such high-frame-rate ultra-HD recording – a significant jump for creators and mobile filmmakers.

The device will also ship with the largest battery ever used in a OnePlus smartphone – a massive 7,400 mAh cell paired with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, along with premium display, camera, and chipset upgrades. OnePlus has already confirmed that the device will debut globally as the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. Co-defined and co-optimized over two years with Qualcomm, the new flagship chip promises major generational leaps in CPU, GPU, and AI performance.

Other highlights include a 165 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with 450 PPI pixel density, a brightness of 1,800 nits that can dim down to 2 nits (or 1 nit with Reduce White Point) and TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification for eye comfort. Additionally, the 15R will support Plus Mind, OnePlus’ new AI layer designed to simplify information handling.

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will be available via Amazon.in and the official OnePlus India website (OnePlus.in). The full reveal will take place at the company’s Rise as One anniversary event in Bengaluru on 17th December 2025, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 unveiling. Fans who wish to attend in person can purchase event tickets via BookMyShow.

Get Event Tickets on BookMyShow.com