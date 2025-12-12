OpenAI and The Walt Disney Company have entered into a landmark multi-year agreement that makes Disney the first major content licensing partner for Sora – OpenAI’s generative AI video platform. This collaboration gives users the ability to create AI-generated short-form videos and images featuring over 200 iconic characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

For the first time, fans will be able to prompt Sora or ChatGPT Images to generate scenes using beloved characters, costumes, props, vehicles, and environments from across Disney’s vast universe. These include everything from Marvel superheroes and Star Wars legends to Pixar favorites.

Users can create short-form social videos blending their ideas with Disney’s massive collection of animated and creature characters – opening the door to a new wave of fan-led storytelling. Disney says a curated selection of the best fan-generated Sora videos will even stream on Disney+, highlighting the community’s creativity.

However, the agreement does not include the likenesses or voices of actors who portray these characters. Attempting to mimic real talent may result in legal issues.

Alongside the licensing partnership, Disney will also make a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI, with warrants to acquire additional equity. The companies say this move strengthens their long-term commitment to responsible, creator-safe AI development.

Disney will also integrate OpenAI tools and APIs across its ecosystem – including Disney+ and internal workflows – to accelerate product development and enhance employee productivity.

Both companies emphasized strict guidelines to prevent harmful or illegal content generation. They also reiterated support for human-centered AI, protecting original creators, and respecting creative industry standards.

Fans can begin generating Sora videos using multi-brand licensed Disney characters starting in early 2026.

Regarding the partnership, Robert A. Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company, said, “Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world.

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, said, “Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content. This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”