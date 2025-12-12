OnePlus India has revealed major new details about its upcoming “ultimate value flagship,” the OnePlus 15R, ahead of its official debut on 17th December 2025. The company has now confirmed that the device will ship with the largest battery ever used in a OnePlus smartphone – a massive 7,400 mAh cell, along with premium display, camera, and chipset upgrades.

OnePlus’ Largest Battery Yet: 7,400 mAh

The standout reveal is the 7,400 mAh battery, built with Silicon Nanostack technology featuring 15% silicon content in the anode for higher energy density and longer lifespan. OnePlus says the battery is engineered to withstand harsh environments and still retain at least 80% capacity after four years of use. The large battery is supported by an 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus 15R – 4K 120FPS Video Recording Comes to the R-Series

OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will record 4K video at 120 frames per second, a capability previously exclusive to the OnePlus 15 flagship. This makes the 15R the first R-series phone to support such high-frame-rate ultra-HD recording – a significant jump for creators and mobile filmmakers.

Earlier, OnePlus had already announced that the 15R will be the first global smartphone to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform. The chipset was co-defined and co-optimized over 24 months by OnePlus and Qualcomm, ensuring best-in-class efficiency, thermal management, and peak performance. The chip delivers 36% faster CPU, 11% faster GPU, and up to 46% improved on-device AI performance.

The OnePlus 15R will feature a 165 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, offering 450 PPI pixel density, a brightness of 1,800 nits, and can dim down to 2 nits (or 1 nit with Reduce White Point). The display has received TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification for eye comfort.

The OnePlus 15R will support Plus Mind, OnePlus’ new AI layer designed to simplify information handling. With one-tap Plus Key access, users can send anything on their screen into Plus Mind for: data extraction, auto-generation of reminders or calendar invites, organizing info for future retrieval, and more. This continues OnePlus’ push toward AI-driven productivity across OxygenOS 16.

The OnePlus 15R will debut on 17th December 2025, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2, during the company’s Rise as One anniversary event in Bengaluru. Those interested in attending physically can book tickets via BookMyShow.

