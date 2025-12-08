OnePlus is refreshing its affordable tablet lineup in India with the new OnePlus Pad Go 2, launching in India on 17th December alongside the debut of the OnePlus 15R, the company’s next “ultimate value flagship” powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be OnePlus’ new budget-friendly Android tablet, offering essential upgrades in performance and battery efficiency while keeping the signature OnePlus design DNA intact. Key highlights include comes with a large 12.1-inch display, a 10,050 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra, and runs on the latest OnePlus 16 based on Android 16. We have got the device and have spent some time with it – here are our hands-on and first impressions.

OnePlus continues its clean, minimal aesthetic with the new Pad Go 2, a design from its flagship sibling – the OnePlus Pad 3. Thanks to a slim profile and lightweight build, while the exact thickness and weight aren’t mentioned, it feels comfortable to hold and appears to be perfect for reading and casual multimedia use.

We got Lavender Drift color, as you can see, while the tablet is also available in another Shadow Black color option. Flipping the tablet, the front side offers a large 12.1-inch (30.63 cm) display with 2.8K resolution (284 ppi), and quad speakers that are designed to offer cinematic sound while the large screen offers an immersive viewing experience for movies, YouTube, and OTT binging.

The display offers 900 nits brightness, Dolby Vision support, and TÜV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification for eye comfort during longer sessions. Bezels are reasonably slim, and the panel looks adequate for a tablet positioned in this price bracket (sub-₹20,000 expected).

You can see the four grills on the – two on the left side and two on the right side for quad speakers, along with a power key on the left-top, volume keys on the top-left – when held landscape. The overall design is metallic and pretty much refined for better aesthetics. The Pad Go supports stylus – the new OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo marks the debut of stylus support in the Pad Go lineup, offering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for note-taking and creative sketching.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, a noticeable step up from the previous generation. The Pad Go 2 is claimed to deliver up to four years of smooth performance (certified by TÜV SUD Fluency testing). The chipset is ideal for day-to-day tasks like web browsing, multitasking, OTT apps, and even some casual gaming.

The Pad Go 2 comes in with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and ships with OxygenOS 16.0.1 based on Android 16, making it one of the first tablets in India with the latest Android version out of the box.

Battery life is where the Pad Go 2 shines brightest – a 10,050 mAh battery, among the largest in its class, and is claimed to last up to 60 hours (standby time), up to 53 hours (music streaming), and up to 15 hours (video playback). We expect the Pad Go 2 to last for 2 – 3 days on mixed usage with the 10,050 battery, ideal for travel, binge-watching, and e-learning. It supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging and supports reverse wired charging.

Early Verdict: OnePlus Pad Go 2

In our initial impressions, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers impressive specs and features in the affordable tablet segment – it has a smooth UI, a fast CPU, and a giant battery wrapped inside a familiar OnePlus Pad series design. The tablet seems to be a great option for students, OTT lovers, work-from-home note takers, and users wanting a long battery life tablet at a friendly price (expected to be in the sub-₹20,000 price bracket).

With a large 12.1-inch display, massive 10,050 mAh battery, metallic design with slim form factor, and fast Dimensity 7300 Ultra 5G SoC, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 looks promising on paper. A detailed review with display tests, gaming benchmarks, and battery life breakdown is coming soon. Stay tuned!

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will launch on 17th December 2025 and will go on sale from 18th December 2025 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus India online store, and offline retailers.

Know More About OnePlus Pad Go 2 on OnePlus.in