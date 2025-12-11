CP PLUS, India’s leading video security solutions brand, has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce a new generation of AI-enabled video surveillance systems tailored for industrial, institutional, public safety, and enterprise environments in India.

The announcement marks a major step toward integrating advanced AI and edge processing into India’s security infrastructure. Abhishek Singh, DG NIC & Additional Secretary at MeitY and CEO of India AI Mission, emphasized that the collaboration pairs Qualcomm’s deep technological expertise with CP PLUS’ dominant market footprint – potentially accelerating India’s broader AI vision and enabling local OEM innovation.

At the core of this partnership is the integration of Qualcomm’s Dragonwing processors and the Qualcomm Insight Platform with CP PLUS’ extensive camera ecosystem and distribution network. The solution uses edge processing boxes within CP PLUS’ Video Management System (VMS) to deliver real-time on-device AI analytics, enabling faster detection, reduced latency, minimal server dependency, and improved operational safety.

With data processed on-site through an air-gapped architecture, sensitive video streams remain isolated from external networks – ideal for critical sectors like industrial plants, public infrastructure, and enterprise campuses.

The Qualcomm Insight Platform also brings an LLM-based Generative AI Assistant, allowing operators to query complex events using natural language. This transforms raw footage into contextual, actionable insights.

AI-enabled capabilities include:

Identifying blocked pathways in public areas

PPE compliance monitoring in industrial sites

Crowd-density estimation in large venues

Rapid response support during emergencies

These features enable organizations to shift from passive monitoring to predictive and informed decision-making.

The platform goes beyond security, offering business intelligence tools such as:

Footfall analytics for retail optimization

Visitor flow management for public venues

Automated audits using Merlin AI tools

AI-powered video search and summarization for faster incident review

By combining edge AI with generative AI, organizations can streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency across workforce management, logistics, facility safety, and perimeter surveillance.

Key Technology Highlights

Edge AI Processing for low-latency, real-time detection

Air-Gapped, On-Premises Data Handling for secure deployments

Generative AI Assistant for natural-language event queries

Real-Time Alerts & Notifications

Scalable Architecture suitable for enterprise, industrial, and public sector applications

The AI-enabled video security platform from CP PLUS and Qualcomm is expected to be commercially available in Q1 2026.

Talking about the collaboration, Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS, said, “AI is redefining the future of security, moving video security from passive recording to intelligent, real-time decision support. As India’s leading video security brand, we have a responsibility to guide this transition with solutions that are reliable, scalable and built for the needs of a rapidly evolving market. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies strengthens this commitment by combining CP PLUS’s deep industry leadership with cutting-edge on-device AI technology. Together, we are building the next generation of video intelligence designed in India and ready for the world.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Savi Soin, Sr. Vice President & President, Qualcomm India, said, “As India transforms its industrial and public infrastructure systems, advanced video security and edge AI are becoming essential enablers of scale, efficiency and resilience. Through this collaboration, CP PLUS and Qualcomm Technologies are delivering solutions built for India and within India – strengthening real-time visibility, improving consistency across critical operations, and enabling faster, data-driven decision-making. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ leading innovation in edge AI, the collaboration brings future-ready, intelligent video capabilities into the heart of India’s video intelligence and safety ecosystem.”