China-based consumer appliance brand Dreame Technology is reportedly preparing to enter the smartphone market with its first handset, dubbed the Dreame E1. Ahead of an official announcement, key specifications of the device have surfaced online via a certification listing, offering an early look at what the company’s debut phone could bring. The brand already has its presence in India with Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum and Dreame Mova K10 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum.

Dreame E1 Smartphone

According to a report by Russian publication MT.Today, a Dreame smartphone carrying the model number W5110 has appeared on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database. Documents linked to the listing reportedly confirm the device’s name as Dreame E1. The listing suggests that the smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

The Dreame E1 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, led by a 108 MP primary sensor. The camera module is expected to include a 108 MP main camera + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro camera. A fourth lens reportedly appears on the rear panel but is said to be cosmetic only. On the front, the handset may feature a 50 MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The EPREL listing reportedly indicates that the Dreame E1 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. As per the EU Energy Label, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 54 hours and 35 minutes of usage on a single charge.

The device has been categorised with a Class ‘A’ energy efficiency rating, while it received a ‘B’ rating for drop protection and repairability. The battery is also said to retain at least 80 percent capacity after 800 charge cycles. Additional features mentioned in the listing include 5G connectivity, NFC support, dual-SIM functionality, a microSD card slot for storage expansion, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance

Leaks suggest the Dreame E1 may feature a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, particularly in the arrangement of the rear camera lenses. The display is expected to include a center-aligned hole-punch camera. While Dreame Technology has not officially announced the smartphone or its launch timeline, the appearance of the device on certification platforms suggests that an official unveiling could happen in the coming months.