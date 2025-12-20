Vi (Vodafone Idea) has partnered with travel banking fintech Niyo to offer a zero forex markup Niyo forex card to its customers travelling abroad. The initiative is aimed at users travelling overseas for holidays, business, or higher education and is positioned as part of Vi’s broader international travel support strategy. With this partnership, Vi customers can avoid the typical 3% to 5% foreign exchange markup charged on international card transactions, as the Niyo forex card processes payments at base exchange rates.

How to Request and Activate the Niyo Forex Card

Vi customers can request the zero forex markup Niyo forex card directly through the Vi App. Once a request is placed:

A Niyo executive assists with KYC verification

Customers receive guided support for card setup

A trial transaction is completed to ensure the card is ready for use

The card delivery is handled through Niyo Express doorstep delivery, where available

As part of an introductory offer, Vi customers receive a Niyo Premium membership, normally priced at ₹999 per year, free of cost. The premium benefits include:

Up to ₹10,000 in annual travel savings

Zero convenience fee on visa and flight bookings via the Niyo app

Flat 10% discount on international hotel bookings through the Niyo app

One complimentary airport lounge access every quarter

One free ATM withdrawal every quarter

The Niyo forex card is accepted in over 180 countries, making it suitable for international spending across multiple regions. By offering transactions at base exchange rates, the card helps customers significantly reduce overseas spending costs compared to regular debit or credit cards.

Vi’s Broader International Travel Initiatives

The partnership with Niyo aligns with Vi’s ongoing focus on enhancing international roaming and travel-related services. Recent initiatives include:

International roaming discounts on Vi Family Postpaid plans, offering 10% off for secondary members and 25% off for REDX Family users

Travel insurance cover of ₹40 lakh priced at ₹285 with all Vi international roaming packs, in partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Delayed or lost baggage protection, offering compensation of up to ₹19,800 per bag for ₹99, through Blue Ribbon Bags

Vi customers can request the Niyo zero forex markup card via the Vi App by entering their name and pin code to check eligibility for 24-hour Niyo Express doorstep delivery. In areas not covered by Niyo Express, customers can download the Niyo App and activate the card digitally.