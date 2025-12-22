realme is gearing up to transform smartphone imaging in its segment with the upcoming realme 16 Pro Series, led by the feature-packed realme 16 Pro+ 5G. realme has confirmed the launch of the realme 16 Pro Series in India on 6th January 2026. The lineup is set to focus on distinctive design craftsmanship and advanced portrait photography. Built around the concept of the “200 MP Portrait Master,” the new lineup brings flagship-level photography, advanced telephoto capabilities, creative color science, and next-generation AI editing tools to young creators and photography enthusiasts. We got to capture some samples from the realme 16 Pro+ 5G camera.

The realme 16 Pro Series will be the only smartphone in its segment to pair a 200 MP main camera with a 3.5x telephoto lens. The main camera is powered by Samsung’s HP5 sensor (1/1.56-inch sensor size, f/1.8 aperture), while the telephoto unit uses the S5KJN5 sensor, together forming a full focal-length system that supports shooting from 0.6x wide-angle to up to 120x zoom. This setup enables effortless transitions between wide portraits, street photography, and long-range zoom shots. Both the realme 16 Pro and realme 16 Pro+ support 200 MP full-pixel auto zoom, along with 1x and 2x lossless zoom, ensuring consistent flagship-level imaging across the entire series.

LumaColor IMAGE: Portraits with True-to-Life Detail

The realme 16 Pro+ introduces LumaColor IMAGE, an advanced imaging pipeline certified by TÜV Rheinland and developed through extensive testing at the jointly established LumaColor IMAGE LAB. Designed to capture “a thousand faces, a thousand complexions,” LumaColor IMAGE delivers full-dimensional skin tone optimization, optical depth-of-field fusion blur, and intelligent person–scene lighting and shadow reconstruction. Paired with the ProDepth bokeh algorithm, the system produces hair-level bokeh and natural three-dimensional depth across all focal lengths.

Group photography gets a major boost on the realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The camera system integrates class-first HyperRAW, InstantSnap, and Anti-Distortion algorithms to ensure sharp details and balanced exposure across the frame. AI-powered group photo features include:

AI Perfect Shot for improved facial expressions

Anti-Distortion for cleaner edges in high-resolution shots

AI Ultra Clarity to reduce blur and preserve fine details

The result is consistently sharp, distortion-free group photos where every subject looks their best.

4K FullFocal HDR Video

Beyond still photography, the realme 16 Pro+ brings professional-grade video capabilities to the segment with 4K FullFocal HDR video recording. Key video features include:

4K HDR video across 1x, 2x, 3.5x, 7x focal lengths

Dual-focal 4K at 60 fps video at 1x and 3.5x

4K at 60fps front camera video recording

MainTrack tracking algorithm for precise subject locking

4K Motion Photo, converting video clips into motion photos

These features make the device equally capable for casual creators and serious vloggers.

Vibe Master Mode

To unlock creative freedom, realme introduces the industry-first Vibe Master Mode with the realme 16 Pro Series. This mode offers 21 custom color tones, including 5 signature portrait tones, and special festival and ceremony tones for weddings, celebrations, and cultural events.

Users can fine-tune saturation, contrast, and sharpness to match their personal style. From cinematic film tones to fresh daily looks, Vibe Master Mode breaks away from one-size-fits-all imaging and encourages limitless creativity.

AI Edit Genie: One-Tap Edits for Social-Ready Content

The upgraded AI Edit Genie makes editing effortless and fun. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, it enables:

One-click hairstyle, outfit, and background changes

Natural facial consistency across edits

Easy replication of trending social media styles

Additional AI tools include:

AI LightMe for intelligent lighting reshaping

AI StyleMe for creative effects like 3D Emoji, Cartoon Shot, and Modeling Photoshoot

For video creators, AI Instant Clip generates shareable videos in a single tap, offering 18 global templates and 20 India-specific presets tailored for trips, festivals, weddings, and parties.

realme 16 Pro+ 5G Camera Samples

We took some early shots to see how the camera performs. We will spend more time on the device to share more images later. Here are some samples attached.

Set to launch in India on 6th January 2025, the realme 16 Pro Series is poised to redefine how users capture, edit, and share their unique vibe. Stay tuned for more updates.