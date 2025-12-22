REDMI Note 15 5G is launching in India on 6th January 2026. The upcoming smartphone marks the brand’s next mid-range 5G offering for the Indian market. The REDMI Note 15 5G will bring an upgraded camera system with a 108 MP OIS camera with 4K video recording, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, a 120 Hz 3,200 nits display, and more.

Unlike the Chinese model, which features a 50 MP sensor, the Indian version will come with a 108 MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The camera will also support 4K video recording, positioning it as a strong contender in the mid-range camera segment.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, which Xiaomi claims delivers a 30% CPU performance boost and a 10% GPU improvement compared to its predecessor. This upgrade is expected to provide smoother multitasking and better gaming performance.

The REDMI Note 15 5G will feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The display will also carry TÜV Triple Eye Care certification, aimed at reducing eye strain during extended usage.

In terms of battery, the smartphone packs a 5,520 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, promising reliable all-day usage with quick top-ups. Xiaomi has also confirmed an IP66 rating for dust and splash resistance, adding an extra layer of durability.

The device is expected to run Android 15 with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 out of the box. Other confirmed features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared blaster, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced multimedia experience.

The REDMI Note 15 5G will be sold on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline retail stores across India. Xiaomi is also teasing the launch of the REDMI Pad 2 Pro, suggesting that the tablet may debut alongside the smartphone at the same launch event. More details, including pricing and configuration options, are expected to be revealed closer to the official launch date.

REDMI Note 15 5G Teaser (Amazon.in)