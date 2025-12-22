REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G is launching in India alongside the REDMI Note 15 5G. Xiaomi India has now confirmed two products on 6th January 2026 – the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G Android tablet and the REDMI Note 15 5G smartphone. The upcoming tablet will mark Xiaomi’s next premium 5G Android tablet offering for the Indian market.

The major highlight of the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G is its 12,000 mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is the largest battery ever used in a 12.1-inch tablet. This large battery is expected to deliver extended usage for entertainment, productivity, and gaming, while also supporting 33W fast charging.

The tablet is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform with 5G connectivity and is said to sport a large 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Additional display features are expected to include Dolby Vision support and DC dimming for improved eye comfort during longer usage sessions. For audio, the tablet is expected to feature a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

The tablet is expected to offer support for the REDMI Smart Pen and Keyboard accessories, making the tablet suitable for note-taking and light productivity use. In addition, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G is said to support 27W wired reverse charging, allowing it to function as a portable power bank for charging other devices while on the go.

Following the launch, the tablet will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Mi.com/in, Xiaomi retail stores, and other offline retail channels across India. More details regarding pricing and configurations are expected to be announced at the official launch event on 6th January 2026.

REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G Teaser (Amazon.in)