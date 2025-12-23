OPPO India has officially started teasing the OPPO Reno15 Series ahead of its upcoming India launch. The new lineup succeeds the OPPO Reno14 Series and comes with a refreshed design language, a new compact flagship option, and enhanced durability.

The OPPO Reno15 Series is shaping up to be a notable update in OPPO’s premium mid-range portfolio. The OPPO Reno15 Series will consist of three smartphones – OPPO Reno15 Pro, OPPO Reno15, and OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini (new addition). The Reno15 Pro Mini marks a strategic shift for OPPO, catering to users who prefer a compact smartphone without compromising on premium features and build quality.

OPPO Reno15 Series: HoloFusion Design and Dynamic Stellar Ring

A key highlight of the Reno15 Series is the debut of HoloFusion Technology, a new design innovation that creates a three-dimensional layered visual effect on a one-piece sculpted glass back. The rear design is further enhanced by OPPO’s Dynamic Stellar Ring Design, a square-ring camera module that forms a subtle halo effect under direct light while blending seamlessly into the rear panel.

OPPO has confirmed that all three models will feature AMOLED displays with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and 10-bit color depth, ensuring smooth visuals and power efficiency.

Reno15 Pro: 6.78-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.15mm bezels, 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness.

6.78-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.15mm bezels, 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. Reno15: 6.59-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim bezels, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 1,200 nits brightness in HBM mode.

6.59-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim bezels, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 1,200 nits brightness in HBM mode. Reno15 Pro Mini: 6.32-inch AMOLED display with 1.6mm bezels, 93.35% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 7i / AGC DT-STAR D+ protection, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness.

All-Round Armour Body and Durability

To improve durability, OPPO has equipped the Reno15 Series with its All-Round Armour Body, built around two key innovations:

Sponge Bionic Cushioning, inspired by the shock-absorbing structure of sea sponges, designed to reduce impact damage from drops.

Aerospace-grade aluminium frame, offering up to 200% higher yield strength than plastic frames and improving overall drop resistance by 36%.

The series also comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, offering protection against dust, water immersion (up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes), and high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. OPPO has also platinum-coated the charging ports to reduce corrosion over time.

The Reno15 Series draws inspiration from natural elements for its color palette:

Reno15 Pro: Sunset Gold (liquid gold effect) and Cocoa Brown

Sunset Gold (liquid gold effect) and Cocoa Brown Reno15: Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue

Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue Reno15 Pro Mini: Cocoa Brown and Glacier White with a 3D ribbon pattern

Despite the added durability, the phones retain slim profiles. The Reno15 Pro measures 7.65mm, the Reno15 Pro Mini weighs 187g, and the standard Reno15 ranges between 7.77mm and 7.89mm, depending on the finish.

Earlier reports suggest that the Reno15 Pro Mini for global markets, including India, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, unlike the Chinese variant, which uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

OPPO has also announced a ₹99 Privilege Pack for the Reno15 Series 5G, which includes a 50% discount on OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, and a 180-day hardware defect replacement coupon with purchase after launch.

Following the launch, the OPPO Reno15 Series will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, the OPPO India online store, and offline retail outlets across India. OPPO is expected to reveal pricing, camera details, and full specifications in the coming days.

