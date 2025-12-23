A new OnePlus smartphone, believed to be called the OnePlus Turbo, has surfaced online, revealing flagship-grade specifications ahead of an official announcement. The device, carrying the model number PLU110, has appeared on AnTuTu, confirming key hardware details and performance metrics.

According to the AnTuTu database, the OnePlus Turbo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, paired with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage, and Android 16. The device reportedly scored an impressive 2,609,327 points on AnTuTu v11, placing it firmly in flagship territory in terms of raw performance.

As per popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Turbo will feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPS BOE OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate, catering to gamers and power users who prioritize smooth visuals.

The smartphone is expected to launch in multiple memory configurations:

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage

16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage

16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage

The OnePlus Turbo packs a super large battery, reportedly around 9,000 mAh, which would be among the biggest batteries ever seen in a OnePlus smartphone. Despite this, the device is said to weigh 217.25 grams, close to the OnePlus Ace 6T, which houses an 8,300 mAh battery.

The OnePlus Turbo is tipped to launch in three color options – Unique Black, Ocean Green, and Light Chaser Silver.

In addition to the OnePlus Turbo, OnePlus is reportedly working on a more affordable variant called the OnePlus Turbo V. This model is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Series SoC, a 165 Hz refresh rate display, and a similarly large battery capacity. The OnePlus Turbo V is expected to arrive in Unique Black, Nova White, and Fearless Blue color options.

The OnePlus Turbo is expected to be introduced in China in early 2026, with official teasers likely to begin in the coming weeks. More details regarding pricing, camera specifications, and global availability should surface closer to launch.