ASUS India has launched the VM670KA All-in-One (AiO) desktop PC in India, expanding its Copilot+ PC lineup with a focus on AI-powered computing and modern connectivity. The new ASUS VM670KA AiO comes with a large 27-inch display, AMD’s latest Ryzen AI processor, and integrated AI features powered by a dedicated NPU.

The ASUS VM670KA AiO features a 27-inch Full HD IPS display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 93% screen-to-body ratio, and 300 nits brightness. The desktop is available in touch and non-touch variants and is offered in a single White color option. Both the touch and non-touch variants support a 75 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Powering the device is the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, consisting of 8 cores and 16 threads, clocked at 2.0 GHz, paired with AMD Radeon 860M GPU. The processor includes a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of delivering 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second), enabling advanced on-device AI features as part of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC platform.

The system runs on Windows 11 Home and comes equipped with 16 GB DDR5 RAM (expandable up to 64 GB) and a 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, ensuring fast boot times, smooth multitasking, and ample storage. The ASUS VM670KA AiO offers a wide range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Port selection includes 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI-in (1.4), HDMI-out (2.1b), RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, Kensington lock slot, and DC-in port. This makes the system suitable for multi-display setups and modern peripherals.

The all-in-one desktop is equipped with a 5 MP IR camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition for secure sign-ins. Audio is handled by dual 5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, complemented by built-in array microphones with two-way AI-powered noise cancellation for clearer voice calls and virtual meetings.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming Business System, ASUS India said, “With the ASUS VM670KA AiO, we are expanding our All-in-One lineup to offer a more versatile desktop option for everyday use. The series brings together touch interaction, audio-visual capability, and consistent performance in a single, space-efficient form factor. It has been designed as a reliable, long-term desktop for users who rely on their PCs for extended hours across work, communication, and personal use.”

The ASUS VM670KA AiO starts at ₹1,09,990 with no-cost EMI options available for up to 24 months, with monthly payments starting from ₹4,583. The all-in-one PC will be available via ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, ASUS Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, as well as online platforms including Flipkart.com and Amazon.in.

ASUS VM670KA AiO Price In India, Availability, & Offers