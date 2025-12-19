EA Mobile has officially announced that Real Racing 3, one of the most popular mobile racing games of all time, will be sunset after 12 years since its original launch. The shutdown will take place in phases, starting with the game’s removal from digital storefronts and ending with a complete server shutdown in early 2026.

Originally released in 2013, Real Racing 3 became a landmark title in mobile gaming, known for its realistic driving physics, licensed cars, real-world tracks, and long-term live-service updates.

EA has shared a clear timeline to help players prepare for the game’s closure:

18th December 2025 – Storefront Delisting: Real Racing 3 will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, preventing new users from downloading the game.

18th December 2025 – In-App Purchases Disabled: All real-money purchases, including currency packs and bundles, will be permanently disabled.

19th March 2026 – Server Shutdown: EA will shut down all game servers, rendering Real Racing 3 completely unplayable.

Existing players who have previously downloaded Real Racing 3 will still be able to re-download the game via their App Store or Google Play account history, even after it is delisted.

However, players must use any remaining in-game currencies before 19th March 2026. Once the servers are shut down, all unused currency will expire, and access to online features, events, and content will be permanently disabled.

To commemorate the game’s 12-year run, EA Mobile is releasing a final update as a thank-you to the Real Racing 3 community. As part of this update, all players will receive a digital farewell gift pack, which includes:

1,000 Gold

Audi S1 e-tron quattro

2023 Rimac Nevera

Players who already own these vehicles will receive additional Gold as compensation, according to the developers.

End of an Era

Real Racing 3’s discontinuation marks the end of an era for mobile racing games. The title set a benchmark for realism on smartphones and tablets and maintained an active player base for over a decade through constant updates and licensed motorsport content.

EA has not yet announced a direct successor to Real Racing 3.